Better Lovers Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour

(Speakeasy) Better Lovers return to the road this Spring for a month-long trek across North America, marking the band's most extensive headlining tour to date. Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time.
"The energy we're certain to accumulate during our upcoming, first annual BLissmas Weekend is essential for a beast as rare as Better Lovers, who plan to spend their first hibernation in a record studio deep within the forests of northern New Jersey," the band shared, collectively. "When the temperatures rise and the earth thaws in the Spring of 2024, this five-headed savage shall emerge, equipped with a frenzied new litter of songs, inevitably stir-crazy and hungrier than ever. What will follow is a 21-date, North American city feasting, one that authorities are advising earth born humans to make no attempts to stop. If you live in or near one of these locations, get your affairs in order. Submission is your only hope. Receive your ticket. Enjoy the sacrifice."
News of the upcoming tour adds to what is sure to be a breakthrough year for the recently formed band, with appearances already slated for several festivals including Sick New World, Graspop Metal Meeting, Jera on Air, 2000Trees and Tons of Rock, and, of course, one of the most-anticipated debut albums of 2024.
Better Lovers announced their existence in April with the release of "30 Under 13," leading Consequence to astutely say: "Rather than fire off a warning shot, Better Lovers signaled their arrival with a crushing banger of the highest caliber." The band, once again without notice, released the four-song EP, God Made Me An Animal, in July, before venturing out on their first North American tour. Revolver characterized the offering as a "four-song thrill ride," adding that the five-piece "attack like a... band out for blood." Better Lovers close out 2023 with the recent release of "Two Alive Amongst The Dead," a track Brooklyn Vegan dubbed a "banger," adding "it instantly feels like one of this band's best songs yet," and a pair of sold-out BLissmas shows in Buffalo, N.Y.
Tour dates:
December 8 Buffalo, NY BLissmas (Town Ballroom) SOLD OUT
December 9 Buffalo, NY BLissmas (Buffalo Iron Works) SOLD OUT
April 18 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre
April 19 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway
April 20 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
April 22 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
April 23 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole
April 24 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
April 27 Las Vegas, NV Sick New World
April 29 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
April 30 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
May 2 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
May 3 Seattle, WA El Corazón
May 4 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
May 6 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room
May 7 Calgary, AB Dickens
May 9 Winnipeg, MB Exchange Event Centre
May 10 Fargo, ND The Aquarium
May 11 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
May 12 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
May 14 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
May 15 Columbus, OH The King of Clubs
May 16 London, ON London Music Hall
June 23 Dessel, BE Graspop Metal Meeting
June 26 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock
June 28 Ysselsteyn, NL Jera On Air
July 9 Nottingham, UK Rescue Rooms
July 10 Bristol, UK Thekla
July 11 Cheltenham, UK 2000Trees
SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands and Greyhaven open on all non-festival performances between April 18 and May 16.
