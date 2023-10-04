Blue Oyster Cult Announce '50th Anniversary Live - First Night' Album

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the upcoming release from Blue Oyster Cult, '50th Anniversary Live - First Night' on December 8, 2023. The first single from the album, "I'm On the Lamb but I Ain't No Sheep (Live)," is out today accompanied by a new live video.
The legendary American hard rock band, Blue Oyster Cult, celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a very special set of 3 sold-out shows in a row in September 2022 at Sony Hall in NYC.
For this historic career milestone, each show featured the band playing in its entirety one of their first three albums ('Blue Oyster Cult', 'Tyranny and Mutation', and 'Secret Treaties'), followed by a set of deep cuts and classics from their other albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard was a special guest on all three nights.
The band played for nearly 3 hours and delivered an amazing set performing the S/T debut album back to back and the second set also included some fans' favorite and deep cuts along with some of their best-known songs. Blue Oyster Cult were truly on fire. All in, they played for nearly three hours for the delight of the fans that filled the venue.
The Frontiers label will release each night as a special individual package.
'50th Anniversary Live - First Night' Track List:
Disc 1
1. Transmaniacon MC
2. I'm On The Lamb But I Ain't No Sheep
3. Then Came The Last Days Of May
4. Stairway To The Stars
5. Before The Kiss, A Redcap
6. Screams
7. She's As Beautiful As A Foot
8. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll
9. Workshop Of The Telescopes
10. Redeemed
Disc 2
1. Dr. Music
2. Burnin' For You
3. Train True (Lenny's Song)
4. Tainted Blood
5. Harvest Moon
6.Dancin' In The Ruins
7. The Vigil
8. Career Of Evil
9. Box In My Head
10. Godzilla
11. (Don't Fear) The Reaper
12. In Thee
13. That Was Me
14. Hot Rails To Hell
DVD - Bluray
1. Transmaniacon MC
2. I'm On The Lamb But I Ain't No Sheep
3. Then Came The Last Days Of May
4. Stairway To The Stars
5. Before The Kiss, A Redcap
6. Screams
7. She's As Beautiful As A Foot
8. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll
9. Workshop Of The Telescopes
10. Redeemed
11. Dr. Music
12. Burnin' For You
13. Train True (Lenny's Song)
14. Tainted Blood
15. Harvest Moon
16. Dancin' In The Ruins
17. The Vigil
18. Career Of Evil
19. Box In My Head
20. Godzilla
21. (Don't Fear) The Reaper
22. In Thee
23. That Was Me
24. Hot Rails To Hell
Blue Oyster Cult's Albert Bouchard Announces Final Installment Of The Imaginos Trilogy
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's My Way is the Highway
Blue Oyster Cult Legend Joe Bouchard Shares 'My Way Is The Highway'
Deep Purple And Blue Oyster Cult Push Back Tour
Eagles Add New Dates To Long Goodbye Farewell Tour- Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'- more
Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer- Staind Tops Rock Chart- The Gaslight Anthem Deliver 'Autumn'- KISS- more
Morgan Evans Shares Recap of Blockbuster Australian Tour- Thomas Rhett Wraps Up HOME TEAM 23 Tour In Nashville- more
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Eagles Add New Dates To Long Goodbye Farewell Tour
Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'
Betraying The Martyrs Announce Break Up With Final Video
Blue Oyster Cult Announce '50th Anniversary Live - First Night' Album
Unreleased Gram Parsons Live LP Being Released For Record Store Day
Rudy Sarzo Reflects On Working With Randy Rhoads
TesseracT Share 'Echoes' Visualizer
Better Lovers Announce First Annual BLissmass Show