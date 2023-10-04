Blue Oyster Cult Announce '50th Anniversary Live - First Night' Album

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the upcoming release from Blue Oyster Cult, '50th Anniversary Live - First Night' on December 8, 2023. The first single from the album, "I'm On the Lamb but I Ain't No Sheep (Live)," is out today accompanied by a new live video.

The legendary American hard rock band, Blue Oyster Cult, celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a very special set of 3 sold-out shows in a row in September 2022 at Sony Hall in NYC.

For this historic career milestone, each show featured the band playing in its entirety one of their first three albums ('Blue Oyster Cult', 'Tyranny and Mutation', and 'Secret Treaties'), followed by a set of deep cuts and classics from their other albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard was a special guest on all three nights.

The band played for nearly 3 hours and delivered an amazing set performing the S/T debut album back to back and the second set also included some fans' favorite and deep cuts along with some of their best-known songs. Blue Oyster Cult were truly on fire. All in, they played for nearly three hours for the delight of the fans that filled the venue.

The Frontiers label will release each night as a special individual package.

'50th Anniversary Live - First Night' Track List:

Disc 1

1. Transmaniacon MC

2. I'm On The Lamb But I Ain't No Sheep

3. Then Came The Last Days Of May

4. Stairway To The Stars

5. Before The Kiss, A Redcap

6. Screams

7. She's As Beautiful As A Foot

8. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll

9. Workshop Of The Telescopes

10. Redeemed

Disc 2

1. Dr. Music

2. Burnin' For You

3. Train True (Lenny's Song)

4. Tainted Blood

5. Harvest Moon

6.Dancin' In The Ruins

7. The Vigil

8. Career Of Evil

9. Box In My Head

10. Godzilla

11. (Don't Fear) The Reaper

12. In Thee

13. That Was Me

14. Hot Rails To Hell

DVD - Bluray

