Blue Oyster Cult Announce '50th Anniversary Live - Second Night'

(Freeman Promotions) Following the triumphant success of their 50th Anniversary celebration, Blue Oyster Cult is gearing up for the release of the eagerly anticipated '50th Anniversary Live - Second Night.' This electrifying performance, which includes the band's second album 'Tyranny and Mutation' performed back-to-back, is set to hit the shelves on August 9, 2024 and promises to be a spectacular follow-up to the band's historic three-night stint at Sony Hall in NYC. The band kicks off the album's release with "7 Screaming Diz-Busters (Live)" accompanied by a performance video.
In September 2022, Blue Oyster Cult enthralled fans with a unique trilogy of sold-out shows, each dedicated to one of their first three albums. Founding member Albert Bouchard made a special appearance on all three nights, adding a nostalgic touch to the historic milestone.
For nearly three hours each night, the band delivered a spellbinding set, weaving through the entirety of their classic initial trilogy of albums and treating fans to a mix of favorites, deep cuts, and classic hits. The atmosphere was electric, and Frontiers Music captured the magic, set to release each night as a special individual package.
'50th Anniversary Live - Second Night' Track List
Album 1
1. The Red & The Black
2. O.D.'D On Life Itself
3. Hot Rails To Hell
4. 7 Screaming Diz-Busters
5. Baby Ice Dog
6. Wings Wetted Down
7. Teen Archer
8. Mistress Of The Salmon Salt (Quicklime Girl)
Album 2
1. Box In My Head
2. Burnin' For You
3. Lips In The Hills
4. Perfect Water
5. Tenderloin
6. The Revenge Of Vera Gemini
7. E.T.I (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence)
8. That Was Me
9. Godzilla
10. (Don't Fear) The Reaper
11. Unknown Tongue
12. Tattoo Vampire
13. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll
