Unreleased Gram Parsons Live LP Being Released For Record Store Day

(MPG) Fifty years after Gram Parsons' passing, Amoeba Music and Polly Parsons have announced the release of a special two-LP live recording from Gram Parsons and the Fallen Angels titled The Last Roundup: Live from the Bijou Cafe in Philadelphia March 16th, 1973, the first available live performance of Parsons and the Fallen Angels and his first new solo material to be released in four decades.

Recently unearthed from Amoeba Music's vault and featuring Emmylou Harris on vocals, The Last Roundup: Live from the Bijou Cafe in Philadelphia March 16th, 1973 will be released on November 24 as part of RSD Black Friday. A list of participating local record stores can be found here. Along with the announcement, Amoeba Music and Polly Parsons have shared LP highlight "Love Hurts," the first offering from this upcoming rare vinyl set.

"This has been such an incredible labor of love by all involved," says Polly Parsons, daughter of the late icon. "Everyone coming together and moving Gram's music forward in such a meaningful way. It's time to celebrate the music and joy he brings the world for sure. And what a wonderful treasure this project has been to do just that. I truly hope you enjoy it."

"'The Last Roundup' features Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris at their absolute finest," says Amoeba Music Co-Founder Dave Prinz. "The only live club show of Gram ever released, and unheard for over 50 years, this performance sparkles with incredible beauty and energy. For all of those who never got to experience Gram live, this is the closest we'll ever get to being there."

The origin story of The Last Roundup: Live from the Bijou Cafe in Philadelphia March 16th, 1973 dates back to earlier that year when Gram Parsons embarked on a tour to promote his recently released first solo album, GP. Parsons had put together his beloved band known as the Fallen Angels, which included a then-undiscovered Emmylou Harris as his singing partner. Halfway through the tour in 1973, the band truly found its groove on the third night at the Bijou Cafe in Philadelphia. Pedal steel player Neil Flanz felt that this was the best show of the tour and requested a copy of the soundboard recording. Flanz saved the cassette for almost 40 years, and then it was acquired by Amoeba Music for a future Parsons release. The rare recording then stayed hidden in the Amoeba vault for another decade before it was rediscovered when Amoeba moved to a new location in LA.

One of the last club dates ever for Gram Parsons and the Fallen Angels, the 50-year-old recording showcases the incredible synergy of Parsons, Harris and the band like never before, allowing listeners the chance to hear this pristinely preserved moment in music history. The Last Roundup: Live from the Bijou Cafe in Philadelphia March 16th, 1973 features Gram Parsons (vocals/guitar), Emmylou Harris (vocals), Neil Flanz (pedal steel guitar), Kyle Tullis (bass), Jock Barkley (lead guitar), and ND Smart II (drums).

The Last Roundup: Live from the Bijou Cafe in Philadelphia March 16th, 1973 Tracklist

1. Introduction / Flint Hill Special

2. We'll Sweep Out The Ashes

3. My Uncle

4. Drug Store Truck Drivin' Man

5. Streets Of Baltimore

6. Country Baptizing

7. California Cotton Fields

8. Love Hurts

9. Cry One More Time

10. Sin City

11. Big Mouth Blues

12. Jambalaya

13. Six Days On The Road

14. Introductions

15. The New Soft Shoe

16. Rock & Roll Medley

