Intervals Share 'mnemonic' Visualizer

(CN) Intervals has today unveiled their brand new single "mnemonic" and the accompanying visualizer. Led by visionary and musical ringleader Aaron Marshall, "mnemonic" explores new sonic landscapes guided by Marshall's virtuosic guitarwork while preserving the band's signature sound of intricate melodies laced with technical prowess. Speaking on today's release, Marshall shared:
"I'm super excited to drop this new tune heading into our tour with TesseracT. 'Circadian' came out in November of 2020, and we didn't get to perform any of the material for a whole year after its release, given the circumstances, so having new music dialed in, and being able to perform it right away is super exciting for the team right now. This one is just a taste... I can't wait to show everyone the rest of the new record!"
Fans now have their chance to see Intervals perform "mnemonic" across North America alongside TesseracT and Alluvial beginning today in Charlotte, NC. See the dates and watch the visualizer below:
Oct 5 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Oct 6 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
Oct 7 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
Oct 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
Oct 10 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Oct 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
Oct 13 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Oct 14 - Boston, MA @ Paradise
Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
Oct 17 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Oct 19 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Oct 20 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
Oct 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Oct 23 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Oct 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Oct 26 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Oct 27 - Vancouver, BA @ Commodore
Oct 28 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Oct 29 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
Oct 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
Nov 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre
Nov 3 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Nov 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater
Nov 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
Nov 7 - Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater
Nov 8 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
Nov 9 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Nov 11 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz
Nov 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Nov 13 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
