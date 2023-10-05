Intervals Share 'mnemonic' Visualizer

(CN) Intervals has today unveiled their brand new single "mnemonic" and the accompanying visualizer. Led by visionary and musical ringleader Aaron Marshall, "mnemonic" explores new sonic landscapes guided by Marshall's virtuosic guitarwork while preserving the band's signature sound of intricate melodies laced with technical prowess. Speaking on today's release, Marshall shared:

"I'm super excited to drop this new tune heading into our tour with TesseracT. 'Circadian' came out in November of 2020, and we didn't get to perform any of the material for a whole year after its release, given the circumstances, so having new music dialed in, and being able to perform it right away is super exciting for the team right now. This one is just a taste... I can't wait to show everyone the rest of the new record!"

Fans now have their chance to see Intervals perform "mnemonic" across North America alongside TesseracT and Alluvial beginning today in Charlotte, NC. See the dates and watch the visualizer below:

Oct 5 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Oct 6 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

Oct 7 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

Oct 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

Oct 10 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Oct 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

Oct 13 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Oct 14 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

Oct 17 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Oct 19 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Oct 20 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

Oct 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

Oct 23 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Oct 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Oct 26 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Oct 27 - Vancouver, BA @ Commodore

Oct 28 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Oct 29 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Oct 31 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

Nov 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theatre

Nov 3 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Nov 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

Nov 5 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

Nov 7 - Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater

Nov 8 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

Nov 9 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Nov 11 - Tampa, FL @ Ritz

Nov 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Nov 13 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

