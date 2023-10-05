Singled Out: Mountain Head's Internet

Psych-Rockers Mountain Head recently released the new GGGarth Richardson produced single "Internet" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

During the pandemic, the origins of this song unfolded in an unexpected and quirky manner. Ben found himself engrossed in his computer, contemplating a potential return to the world of Warcraft, while Kyle aimlessly wandered around the kitchen. Out of nowhere, Ben's ears perked up to a peculiar and rhythmic melody emanating from his brother. He swiveled around to see Kyle engrossed in a unique musical endeavor, playing the "nose bass" by tapping his fingers on his nose while humming the catchy melody - which would later become the song's defining bass intro.

Ben's interest was immediately piqued, and he spontaneously joined in by beatboxing to complement Kyle's impromptu performance. The two brothers soon found themselves caught up in the groove, snarling and nodding their heads in sync. It was at that moment Kyle proposed, "Should we hit the studio right now?" The answer was a resounding "Yes." With unwavering enthusiasm, the brothers descended to the studio and began recording the demo that would eventually evolve into "Internet."

Fast forward about a year, and the brothers found themselves onstage at the renowned Horseshoe venue, where their agent introduced them to the esteemed record producer, GGGarth Richardson. After their electrifying performance, GGGarth expressed his deep appreciation for their show and their distinctive music style. An A&R representative then approached the brothers and extended an enticing offer: if they signed with his label, they could collaborate with GGGarth.

The very next day, GGGarth sent an email through their agent, expressing his keen interest in working with the band and inviting them to his studio in picturesque Gibsons, BC. The brothers eagerly accepted the invitation and made their way to The Farm Studios, a stunning facility nestled along the Pacific coast. GGGarth listened to their potential songs, and "Internet" was chosen as the inaugural single to develop further.

After laying down the track with their drummer and childhood friend from the same BMX gang, known as the Farmacy, the trio took a leisurely stroll through the enchanting forested property, possibly under the influence of some naturally occurring fungi. As they walked past the steam room, which doubled as a reverb chamber, the brothers suddenly heard a neighboring dog barking with alarm. As they reached the top of a hill, they were met by an enormous black bear, weighing in at over 500 pounds, only 25 feet away.

Instinctively, they retreated slowly down the hill and sprinted towards the barn. In the frenzy, Ben tripped over a barn board, injuring himself and tearing his one-of-a-kind Mountain Head jeans. Seeking refuge, they reached the steam room, where they were joined by the concerned neighboring dog. Together, the three waited anxiously for the massive bear to pass.

Breathing heavily and relieved, the brothers eventually made their way back up to the studio. There, the legendary engineer, Dave Schiffman, working on the track, glanced over and asked, "What's going on, boys?" In response, they simply exclaimed, "Huge black bear," reinforcing the incredible and surreal journey that had brought them to that moment. Instead of becoming that bear's next meal the brothers were able to finish the track and this is the result.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

