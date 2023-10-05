Static-X Animated For 'Z0mbie' Video

(pfa) Static-X are releasing another music video from the upcoming album Project Regeneration: Vol. 2. The song - "Z0mbie" - is a driving aural assault that demonstrates the Evil Disco sound Static-X is known for.

The track features Xer0 on lead vocals, with a guitar riff created by band founder Wayne Static and was recorded by the original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay.

The music video is an animated clip created by Makinita Silva and directed by Static-X creative director Edsel Dope. The video takes the viewer on a psychedelic, drug fueled, sex ride, featuring a host of colorful characters and is the perfect companion for the latest track from Project Regeneration: Vol. 2.

With the success of their last release Project Regeneration: Vol 1 and on the heels of their recent multiple city sold-out Rise Of The Machine tour, Static-X have reinvigorated their fan base and brought Evil Disco back to the masses.

The original lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay backed by frontman Xer0 have proven that Static-X is back and better than ever. The Rise Of The Machine tour sold out 37 of its 42 dates, while showcasing the largest stage production that Static-X has ever put together.

The band promises that the production on The Machine Killer Tour is going to be even bigger and more impressive this time around. Continuing to create new music, Static-X announced Project Regeneration: Vol 2 will be released on January 26, 2024 and unveiled two songs from that album - a cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic "Terrible Lie" and recently released "Stay Alive."

The upcoming album is produced by the band's current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild. The new album is now available for pre-order in various configurations including limited color vinyl, limited shirts, hoodies and more.

