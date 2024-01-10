Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour

(PFA) As 2024 gets underway and with the excitement around the upcoming February run of the Machine Killer tour, metal legends Static-X and Sevendust are announcing another leg of the popular touring package that will also feature rockers DOPE and Lines of Loyalty to take place in April and May.
For those unaware, The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. Sevendust, Static-X, & DOPE were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year.
Now 25 years later, the bands are returning for Leg 2 and Leg 3 based on the success of the 2023 run. The new dates will kick off on April 28th in Salt Lake City, UT and run through May 18th where it wraps up in Minneapolis, MN.
The tour will make stops in San Francisco, CA (April 30); Vancouver, BC (May 5); Spokane, WA (May 10) and Omaha, NE (May 16) to name a few. The bands will also be appearing at the sold-out Sick New World Fest on April 27th in Las Vegas.
The Machine Killer 2024 Leg 3 Tour Dates
April 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
April 30 - San Francisco, CA - The Midway
May 2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
May 3 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater
May 4 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theater
May 5 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
May 7 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
May 9 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino
May 10 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
May 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
May 13 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
May 15 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
May 16 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
May 17 - Dubuque, IA - Five Flags Center
May 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Myth
