Static-X marked the 25th anniversary of their debut album, "Wisconsin Death Trip", by sharing the first trailer to their forthcoming documentary, "Evil Disco: The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X".
On Friday, March 23rd, the band shared the trailer to YouTube with the following note, "25 years ago today, Static-X unleashed 'Wisconsin Death Trip' onto the world.
"On this very special anniversary, we would like to share a teaser for the first ever official Static-X documentary film titled 'Evil Disco: The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X'.
"Thank you all for 25 years of amazing memories... So much more to come!"
Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour
Static-X Animated For 'Z0mbie' Video
Sevendust and Static-X Add New Leg To The Machine Killer Tour
Static-X Release Video For One Of Wayne Static's Final Tracks 'Stay Alive'
Aerosmith Going Limited Edition For 'Get Your Wings' 50th Anniversary- Duff McKagan Expands 'LIGHTHOUSE'- more
Pearl Jam Reveal New Single 'Running'- Dierks Bentley Borrows Petty’s Guitar in 'American Girl' Video- more
Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Aerosmith Going Limited Edition For 'Get Your Wings' 50th Anniversary
Duff McKagan Expands 'LIGHTHOUSE'
Ghost Offshoot Priest Deliver 'Just A Game'
Zac Brown Band Deliver Summer Anthem 'Tie Up'
'Evil Disco: The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X' Trailer Released
The Gaslight Anthem Release 'HISTORY BOOKS - SHORT STORIES' EP
Tracy Bonham Reveals 'Damn The Sky (For Being Too Wide)'
Lenny Kravitz Shares 'Human' Video