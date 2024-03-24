'Evil Disco: The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X' Trailer Released

Static-X marked the 25th anniversary of their debut album, "Wisconsin Death Trip", by sharing the first trailer to their forthcoming documentary, "Evil Disco: The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X".

On Friday, March 23rd, the band shared the trailer to YouTube with the following note, "25 years ago today, Static-X unleashed 'Wisconsin Death Trip' onto the world.

"On this very special anniversary, we would like to share a teaser for the first ever official Static-X documentary film titled 'Evil Disco: The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X'.

"Thank you all for 25 years of amazing memories... So much more to come!"

