Sevendust and Static-X Add New Leg To The Machine Killer Tour

(PFA) Due to the overwhelming excitement by fans for The Machine Killer Tour, metal legends Sevendust and Static-X are announcing a second leg in February 2024.
The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. Sevendust, Static-X, & DOPE were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year. Now the metal holy trinity will continue touring together next year - the first leg of the tour is this October - where the first run leaves off starting in February 2024.
The Machine Killer Tour co-headlined by Static-X & Sevendust is named after the GOLD certified sophomore album Machine by Static-X and their recently acclaimed Rise Of The Machine tour, along with the recently released, chart-topping fourteenth studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer.
The 21-city tour will kick off on February 1 in Myrtle Beach, SC before wrapping up on February 27 in Newport, KY. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Tampa, FL (February 4), Huntington, NY (February 14), Pittsburgh, PA (February 19) and Madison, WI (February 26) among other.
Rockers DOPE and newcomers Lines of Loyalty will continue to act as support for The Machine Killer Tour. The public on sale for the second leg is Friday, September 22.
With the success of their last release Project Regeneration: Vol 1 and on the heels of their recent multiple city sold-out Rise Of The Machine tour, Static-X have reinvigorated their fan base and brought Evil Disco back to the masses.
The original lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay backed by frontman Xer0 have proven that Static-X is back and better than ever. Recently, Static-X announced Project Regeneration: Vol 2 - scheduled for release on January 26, 2024 in advance of the second leg of the tour. T
he band recently released the original track "Stay Alive" featuring vocals by band founder Wayne Static from the album as well as a cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic "Terrible Lie."
The upcoming album is produced by the band's current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild. The new album is now available for pre-order in various configurations including limited color vinyl, limited shirts, hoodies and more.
The Machine Killer 2024 Tour Dates
February 1, 2024 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
February 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion
February 3, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
February 4, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center
February 6, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
February 7, 2024 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
February 9, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana
February 10, 2024 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
February 12, 2024 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater
February 13, 2024 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
February 14, 2024 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
February 16, 2024 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
February 17, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
February 18, 2024 - Toronto, BC - Pickering Resort Casino
February 19, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
February 21, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live
February 22, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
February 23, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
February 24, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Radius
February 26, 2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
February 27, 2024 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
The Machine Killer 2023 Tour Dates
(Previously Announced)
October 6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
October 7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum
October 8 - Little Rock AK - The Hall
October 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
October 11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs
October 13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
October 14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
October 15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall
October 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
October 18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde
October 19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock
October 20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center
October 22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
October 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
October 24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre
October 26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
October 27 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL
October 28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock
October 30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
October 31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
November 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
