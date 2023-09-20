Sevendust and Static-X Add New Leg To The Machine Killer Tour

(PFA) Due to the overwhelming excitement by fans for The Machine Killer Tour, metal legends Sevendust and Static-X are announcing a second leg in February 2024.

The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999. Sevendust, Static-X, & DOPE were each exploding onto the scene and partnered up to create one of the most memorable tours of that year. Now the metal holy trinity will continue touring together next year - the first leg of the tour is this October - where the first run leaves off starting in February 2024.

The Machine Killer Tour co-headlined by Static-X & Sevendust is named after the GOLD certified sophomore album Machine by Static-X and their recently acclaimed Rise Of The Machine tour, along with the recently released, chart-topping fourteenth studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer.

The 21-city tour will kick off on February 1 in Myrtle Beach, SC before wrapping up on February 27 in Newport, KY. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Tampa, FL (February 4), Huntington, NY (February 14), Pittsburgh, PA (February 19) and Madison, WI (February 26) among other.

Rockers DOPE and newcomers Lines of Loyalty will continue to act as support for The Machine Killer Tour. The public on sale for the second leg is Friday, September 22.

With the success of their last release Project Regeneration: Vol 1 and on the heels of their recent multiple city sold-out Rise Of The Machine tour, Static-X have reinvigorated their fan base and brought Evil Disco back to the masses.

The original lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda and Ken Jay backed by frontman Xer0 have proven that Static-X is back and better than ever. Recently, Static-X announced Project Regeneration: Vol 2 - scheduled for release on January 26, 2024 in advance of the second leg of the tour. T

he band recently released the original track "Stay Alive" featuring vocals by band founder Wayne Static from the album as well as a cover of the Nine Inch Nails classic "Terrible Lie."

The upcoming album is produced by the band's current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild. The new album is now available for pre-order in various configurations including limited color vinyl, limited shirts, hoodies and more.

The Machine Killer 2024 Tour Dates

February 1, 2024 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

February 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

February 3, 2024 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

February 4, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

February 6, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

February 7, 2024 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

February 9, 2024 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana

February 10, 2024 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

February 12, 2024 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

February 13, 2024 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

February 14, 2024 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

February 16, 2024 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

February 17, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

February 18, 2024 - Toronto, BC - Pickering Resort Casino

February 19, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

February 21, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

February 22, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

February 23, 2024 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

February 24, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Radius

February 26, 2024 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

February 27, 2024 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

The Machine Killer 2023 Tour Dates

(Previously Announced)

October 6 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

October 7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory Deep Ellum

October 8 - Little Rock AK - The Hall

October 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

October 11 - Murfreesboro, TN - Outside at Hop Springs

October 13 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

October 14 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

October 15 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall

October 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

October 18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde

October 19 - Gary, IN - The Hard Rock

October 20 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

October 22 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

October 24 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theatre

October 26 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

October 27 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

October 28 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock

October 30 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

October 31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

November 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Related Stories

Sevendust Announce Massive Boxset

Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video

Sevendust Share 'Holy Water' Video

Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour

More Sevendust News