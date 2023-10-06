Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Uses Familiar DNA For 'Already Over' Single

() Turning the page on another chapter, Linkin Park's multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Mike Shinoda makes a stunning return to form on his new single "Already Over" out today via Warner Records. Presenting a visceral and personal vision, Shinoda notably wrote, recorded, sang, and performed every instrument on the track. Powered by kinetic live drums, coarse distorted guitar, and his uncanny vocal delivery, "ALREADY OVER" channels the signatures of the sound he pioneered with Linkin Park. Accompanying the song is a frenetic, hand-painted visual by Dusty Deen incorporating images by legendary photographer Mike Miller.
About the song, Shinoda shared, "'Already Over' came to me as I was sitting with my favorite guitar in my hands-the same guitar I used on songs from 'What I've Done' to 'In My Head.' There was a familiar DNA to the song that I think Linkin Park fans will recognize. For me, it creates a bridge from the past to a blurry but exciting future."
So far, half the fun of the release has been in its ancillary fan activities. Shinoda debuted the campaign with cryptic Tumblr-style mood images online to set the tone of the new chapter. Chopped up song snippets leaked out in different online locations for fans to collect and piece together themselves; unreleased stickers began popping up, only attainable from the hands of Shinoda himself, in person; and beginning next week, an online game will appear on MikeShinoda.com, teasing fans with a new sci-fi horror narrative. "In the bigger picture," Shinoda says, "this release takes some of my favorite things about releasing music and assembles them in a different way-with more music, games, challenges, great things to watch, and lots of new art on the way."
In many ways, the track picks up where Shinoda left off on "In My Head" [feat. Kailee Morgue], which debuted in the blockbuster sixth installment of the iconic Scream franchise, Scream VI. From there, it vaulted into the Top 10 at Alternative Radio, with Revolver hailing it as "a pulsing electronic-rock tune." Following a prolific season producing music for the likes of Demi Lovato, Justus Bennetts, Grandson, PVRIS, Sueco, and more, "Already Over" continues a vibrant creative chapter for Mike Shinoda.
