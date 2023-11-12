Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) (feat. Dom McLennon)'

(Warner) Linkin Park star Mike Shinoda has shared the brand new remix "Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) [feat. Dom McLennon]", which comes from "The Crimson Chapter", that will be released on December 1st.

The Crimson Chapter will feature Shinoda's 2023 singles "In My Head" - which reached Top 10 at Alt & Rock Radio - and his latest hit "Already Over," following in the same footsteps. Additionally, there are 5 new remixes of "Already Over," including today's drop featuring Brockhampton's Dom McLennon, plus a special new mix of Shinoda's 2019 track "fine." All remixes by Mike Shinoda.

Shinoda explains, "Crimson can symbolize vigor, courage, anger, and blood...I just felt drawn to it in the context of my recent releases. This chapter takes some of my favorite things about releasing music-the songs, games, challenges, and visuals-and assembles them in a different way."

THE CRIMSON CHAPTER

01. Already Over (Crimson Intro)02. Already Over03. Already Over (Reorganized Mix)04. fine (Finer Mix)05. Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) [feat. Dom McLennon]06. In My Head07. Already Over (Nothing's There Mix)08. Already Over (Part 2)

