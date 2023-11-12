.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) (feat. Dom McLennon)'

11-12-2023
Mike Shinoda

(Warner) Linkin Park star Mike Shinoda has shared the brand new remix "Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) [feat. Dom McLennon]", which comes from "The Crimson Chapter", that will be released on December 1st.

The Crimson Chapter will feature Shinoda's 2023 singles "In My Head" - which reached Top 10 at Alt & Rock Radio - and his latest hit "Already Over," following in the same footsteps. Additionally, there are 5 new remixes of "Already Over," including today's drop featuring Brockhampton's Dom McLennon, plus a special new mix of Shinoda's 2019 track "fine." All remixes by Mike Shinoda.

Shinoda explains, "Crimson can symbolize vigor, courage, anger, and blood...I just felt drawn to it in the context of my recent releases. This chapter takes some of my favorite things about releasing music-the songs, games, challenges, and visuals-and assembles them in a different way."

THE CRIMSON CHAPTER


01. Already Over (Crimson Intro)
02. Already Over
03. Already Over (Reorganized Mix)
04. fine (Finer Mix)
05. Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) [feat. Dom McLennon]
06. In My Head
07. Already Over (Nothing's There Mix)
08. Already Over (Part 2)

Related Stories
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) (feat. Dom McLennon)'

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Uses Familiar DNA For 'Already Over' Single

Sueco Releases Video For Mike Shinoda Produced 'POS'

Linkin Park Dismiss Creepy Chester Bennington Hologram Idea

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head

News > Mike Shinoda

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Queen Deliver New Single 'Machines (Or Back To Humans)'- Maneskin Share 'Valentine' Video To Celebrate RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) Release-

Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, Metallica Rock Grammy Nominations- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Underwent Spinal Surgery- more

Reviews

Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall

On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon

Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix

Foghat - Sonic Mojo

Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream

Latest News

Queen Deliver New Single 'Machines (Or Back To Humans)'

Maneskin Share 'Valentine' Video To Celebrate RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) Release

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) (feat. Dom McLennon)'

Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Japan Concerts

Billy Idol Shares Live Performance Of Rebel Yell Classic

Ghost Score Grammy Nomination For Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

Slash Will Still Rock Marshall Amps

Taking Back Sunday Celebrate '152' Release With Intimate Show