(Warner) Linkin Park star Mike Shinoda has shared the brand new remix "Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) [feat. Dom McLennon]", which comes from "The Crimson Chapter", that will be released on December 1st.
The Crimson Chapter will feature Shinoda's 2023 singles "In My Head" - which reached Top 10 at Alt & Rock Radio - and his latest hit "Already Over," following in the same footsteps. Additionally, there are 5 new remixes of "Already Over," including today's drop featuring Brockhampton's Dom McLennon, plus a special new mix of Shinoda's 2019 track "fine." All remixes by Mike Shinoda.
Shinoda explains, "Crimson can symbolize vigor, courage, anger, and blood...I just felt drawn to it in the context of my recent releases. This chapter takes some of my favorite things about releasing music-the songs, games, challenges, and visuals-and assembles them in a different way."
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Uses Familiar DNA For 'Already Over' Single
Sueco Releases Video For Mike Shinoda Produced 'POS'
Linkin Park Dismiss Creepy Chester Bennington Hologram Idea
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head
Queen Deliver New Single 'Machines (Or Back To Humans)'- Maneskin Share 'Valentine' Video To Celebrate RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) Release-
Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, Metallica Rock Grammy Nominations- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Underwent Spinal Surgery- more
Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall
On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon
Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix
Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream
Queen Deliver New Single 'Machines (Or Back To Humans)'
Maneskin Share 'Valentine' Video To Celebrate RUSH! (ARE U COMING?) Release
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) (feat. Dom McLennon)'
Motley Crue Share Video Recap Of Japan Concerts
Billy Idol Shares Live Performance Of Rebel Yell Classic
Ghost Score Grammy Nomination For Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic
Slash Will Still Rock Marshall Amps
Taking Back Sunday Celebrate '152' Release With Intimate Show