Linkin Park Dismiss Creepy Chester Bennington Hologram Idea - 2023 In Review

Linkin Park Dismiss Creepy Chester Bennington Hologram Idea was a top 23 story of March 2023: Mike Shinoda has ruled out the idea of Linkin Park performing with a hologram of their late vocalist Chester Bennington, an idea that Mike finds "creepy".

Shinoda made the comments during an interview with 94.5 The Buzz about his new solo track, "In My Head", which is featured in the new movie in the horror movie franchise, "Scream".

When asked about performing with a hologram of Chester, Mike responded, "Those are creepy. Even if we weren't talking about us, if we weren't talking about Chester, which is... that's a very sensitive subject, and we would have our feelings about how we would represent that... For me, that's a clear no; I'm not into that. But even as a viewer of, like, just a fan of another band - like I heard ABBA, for example, they're doing a hologram show, and they're still alive.

"Then you get to have an opinion about it based on, like... They're all still here, and yet they wanna do it this way because they wanna transport you back to that moment in time where those songs were new and it was whatever era it was. I get that; I see that. I'm not positive, even under those circumstances, I'm not positive I personally would buy a ticket to the show. But [other people] would. That's fine." Watch the full interview below.

Last month, the band shared a recently discovered track called "Lost" featuring Chester on vocals that will be included on the "Meteroa 20th Anniversary Edition" that will arrive on April 7th.

Mike said of the song, "Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you'd taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself.

"For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester's voice, and I'm thrilled we've been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they're going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20."

