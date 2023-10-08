Heavy metal legends Judas Priest had two big surprises for fans when they took the stage at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, Ca this past Saturday night (October 7th).
The band was rejoined by former guitarist Glenn Tipton during their set, which they kicked off by announcing via a video screen that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Invincible Shield" in March of next year.
Tipton took the stage after Judas Priest played "Hell Bent For Leather" during their encore and he jammed the classic songs "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight"
Priest were a late addition to the festival featuring Iron Maiden, AC/DC Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Tool. They were added to the bill after Ozzy Osbourne canceled his appearance due to the health issues.
Judas Priest Rejected K.K. Downing's Reunion Offer
KK's Priest Release 'Strike Of The Viper' Video
Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip Festival
Judas Priest Legend KK Downing Announces New KK's Priest Album
Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival- Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Appearance Due To Injury- more
Van Halen's Legendary 'Right Now' Video Goes HD- Roger Waters Delivers The Dark Side Of The Moon- Lamb of God Share New Single 'Evidence'- more
Jason Aldean Delivers 'Whiskey Drink'- Reba McEntire Unplugs For 'Not That Fancy'- Carly Pearce Goes 'Heels Over Head' - more
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival
Corey Taylor Cancels Aftershock Appearance Due To Injury
Pattern-Seeking Animals Share Elton John-esq 'Underneath the Orphan Moon'
Meshuggah's 'Chaosphere' Sonically Updated For 25th Anniversary
Steve Hackett Announces First Ever Vinyl Release Of To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids
Blacklite District Announces Second Wave Of XL Tour
Alterium Take On Sabaton's Anthem 'Bismarck'
Singled Out: Ronin's Saturn's Portal