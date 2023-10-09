Pink Floyd Announce New Documentary 'Eclipse' To Celebrate 50 Years Of The Dark Side Of The Moon

(FD) Pink Floyd will continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the classic album The Dark Side Of The Moon by releasing a brand new 30-minute film documenting the recent Australian eclipse. Entitled 'Eclipse' the YouTube exclusive release follows a number of lucky Pink Floyd fans who flew to Western Australia to listen to The Dark Side Of The Moon whilst witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime viewing of an extraordinary and rare total solar eclipse phenomenon. The documentary will be released exclusively on the band's YouTube channel as part of 'Floyd Fridays' on October 13th.

On Thursday 20 April 2023, the shadow of the moon grazed the tip of Western Australia, as it travelled over one of the world's most beautiful areas - the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Marine Park in Exmouth. Overseen by the group's long time Creative Consultant and Hipgnosis co-founder, Aubrey 'Po' Powell, Pink Floyd gave eight Australian fans (named The Astronome Domine Eight) the exclusive opportunity to visit the special scenic location within the region to hear THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON in full. The album's soaring epic final song 'Eclipse' (with the closing lines "But the sun is eclipsed by the moon...") was timed to align with the exact moment of total eclipse.

The documentary, created by Powell and his team, Director Benny Trickett and Producer Fiz Oliver, follows the Astronome Domine Eight who listened on headphones alongside a purpose-built pyramid on a deserted beach. It traces their journey from applying for the trip through to their emotional feelings afterwards. Locals in the area and thousands of others who had also made the historic trip to Exmouth to be part of the experience were also interviewed as part of the documentary.

This momentous year will also witness another major eclipse on the 14th October across the Americas, and Pink Floyd is running a campaign across the band's socials encouraging local fans to play The Dark Side Of The Moon during the eclipse and upload videos and photos of their experiences using #pfeclipse. The best of these will be reposted across the Pink Floyd socials.

