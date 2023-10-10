Kabbalah Cover Creedence Clearwater Revival's 'Sailor's Lament'

(Purple Sage) Californian label Ripple Music shares the second single for their upcoming "Burn on the Bayou: A Heavy Underground Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival" album to be released this December 3rd. Watch Kabbalah's deliver their occult take on "Sailor's Lament" now!

Set for a December 3rd release, "Burn on the Bayou: A Heavy Underground Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival" will be released in 3xLP format, 2xCD and digital for a total of 32 reimagined Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, featuring Ripple Music bands War Cloud, KIND, Great Electric Quest, High Priestess, Kabbalah, Stonebirds, Thunder Horse, Void Vator, JPT Scare Band, Cities of Mars, as well as Kyle Shutt of The Sword and many more.

About their participation, Kabbalah comment: "When we saw the opportunity of taking part in this Ripple tribute to CCR along with some killer bands from the label, we jumped into it. We thought that 'Sailor's Lament' could work nicely with a dark approach, so we tried to do that. It had many possibilities to work with the voices as well, and the process to take the song to our field was enriching and very satisfying."

"Burn on the Bayou: A Heavy Underground Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival" was compiled and produced by Todd Severin. Mastered by Kent Stump at Crystal Clear Sound, Dallas, Texas. The artwork was illustrated by Cody Kuehl, with layout by Mack Aceves and gatefold art by Joe Mruk at Red Buffalo Illustration.

FULL TRACKLIST:

1. Run Through the Jungle - JPT Scare Band

2. Fortunate Son - Bone Church

3. Suzy Q - Cities of Mars with Suzy Bravo

4. Gloomy - Cortez

5. Effigy - Curse the Son

6. Put a Spell On You - Devil to Pay

7. Pagan Baby - Doublestone

8. Ramble Tamble - End of Age

9. Cotton Fields (Doom Version) - Great Electric Quest

10. Heard It Through The Grapevine - KIND

11. Bad Moon Rising - High Priestess

12. Hideaway - Horseburner

13. Born on the Bayou - Hot Spring Water

14. Lodi - Jakethehawk

15. Porterville - Gypsy Chief Goliath

16. Sailor's Lament - Kabbalah

17. Down on the Corner - Fuzz Evil

18. Sweet Hitchhiker - La Chinga

19. Proud Mary - Lightning Born

20. Hey Tonight - Red Mesa

21. Sinister Purpose - Roadsaw

22. Walk on Water - Salem's Bend

23. Who'll Stop the Rain - Stonebirds

24. Green River - Stubb

25. Graveyard Train - Thunder Horse

26. Commotion - Void Vator

27. Working Man - War Cloud

28. Nighttime Is The Right Time - The Hazytones

29. Run Through the Jungle - Master Nasty

30. Sinister Purpose (bonus) - Kyle Shutt

31. Fortunate Son (bonus) - Ozone Mama

32. Cotton Fields (Bonus Version) - Great Electric Quest

About the compilation, Ripple Music label founder Todd Severin says: "I chose Creedence Clearwater Revival for our first compilation because I wanted to do something different. I didn't want to do Sabbath, Lizzy or such because bands have such reverence for them that they would turn in their best take on Sabbath or Lizzy. I wanted a band with amazing songs, that the bands could make their own, and boy did they. Plus Creedence Clearwater Revival is rooted in the sludge of the swamp, an aesthetic that plays well to stoner/doom bands. And to really bring out the swamp in the songs, the whole project was mastered by Kent Stump of the legendary swamp rockers Wo Fat."

