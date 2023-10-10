(CSM) Ligature Marks have released the video for their latest single "Edge Of An Echo." A deeply emotional departure from their signature hard hitting sound, "Edge Of An Echo" features evocative acoustics and folk inspired moments that ebb and flow in a vulnerable but cathartic euphony of sensations.
"With "Edge of an Echo" we tried to capture the idea of being present in the moments we fear," the band elaborates. "Allowing ourselves to embrace the regrets and mistakes as they unfold. Finding strength in vulnerability and comfort in the reflections we're sometimes destined to face. We took a lot of chances with this song, both musically and stylistically.
"This song took quite a while for all of the pieces to be shuffled into their respective places but I think we truly wrote something beautiful and genuine. The video for this tune is crazy good too, I think it represents and reflects the next evolution in the art of Ligature Marks. Thanks for giving it a listen, it means the world to us. Cheers!"
Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more
AC/DC Play First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival- Judas Priest Announce New Album With First Single This Week- Bruce Springsteen- more
Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only
Paul McCartney's Iconic 1972 Wings Tour Bus Heads To Julien's Auctions
Bad Suns Deliver 'Astral Plans'
Mayday Parade's 'Monsters in the Closet' Getting Deluxe Anniversary Reissue
Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever
Ligature Marks Unleash 'Edge Of An Echo' Video
Youth Fountain Share 'Identical Days' Visualizer
END Recruit Heriot's Debbie Gough For 'Thaw' Video