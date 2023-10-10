Lord Of The Lost Reveal 'One Last Song' Video

(Freeman) German dark rock unit Lord Of The Lost revealed a new official music video for "One Last Song", the emotional closing track of their current #1 charting album 'Blood & Glitter'! Vocalist Chris Harms, inspired by the thought of what song he would like to be the last he sings before he dies, "One Last Song" is likely to be the most important song he has ever written. The music video is consequently set in a church where Chris' funeral is staged - including a flashback to his own nursery.

Lord Of The Lost has successfully skyrocketed this year - the band represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, supported Iron Maiden on tour for the second time, played many great slots at huge summer festivals, and sold out several of their own headlining shows. The band is not slowing down, and has countless live shows coming up still this year, including remaining "Blood & Glitter'' tour dates, three shows as special guests for Powerwolf, and their own Lordfest.

Chris Harms on "One Last Song": "Life is too short and uncertain; you never know when it might end. That's why it is important to me to leave my musical testament with this song before it becomes too late for me to do so. If I should only be able to sing, play, or perform one more song in my life, then it would be this one."

