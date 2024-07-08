Lord Of The Lost Share Live Video Featuring Blumchen

(Napalm Records) Lord Of The Lost have revealed their live cover versions of "Herz An Herz" (Blumchen) and "The Look" (Roxette), cut from their upcoming live album, LIVE at W:O:A, out August 2, 2024 via Napalm Records and including a guest performance of none other than German 90s star Blumchen on both songs!

After two European tours with Iron Maiden, participation in the Eurovision Song Contest finals, a #1 charting album, and an almost completely sold out European tour, the band played their first ever mainstage performance at Wacken Open Air in 2023, when they closed the festival day as "deadliners" after Iron Maiden. The set was recorded and will be released as Live at W:O:A, which is "a dream come true", as Chris Harms stated during the show.

The band had this to say, "We went on tour with Iron Maiden, performed with a symphony orchestra at the Gewandhaus in Leipzig, took part in the Eurovision Song Contest Finals, and played the main stage at Wacken together with Blümchen - all within one year. If you realize this, then you truly understand everything about the band. The highest possible dynamics of emotions - this is 100% our way, and we will continue to do exactly that!"

LIVE at W:O:A blends old fan favorites (such as "Drag Me To Hell" and "Loreley") and hits from newer releases, including the title track "Blood & Glitter" as well as the Roxette cover "The Look" from the #1 charting latest studio album Blood & Glitter (Official German Album Charts). Blümchen's legendary version of Paso Doble's "Herz An Herz" is another entertaining addition.

