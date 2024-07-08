Lord Of The Lost Share Live Video Featuring Blumchen

(Napalm Records) Lord Of The Lost have revealed their live cover versions of "Herz An Herz" (Blumchen) and "The Look" (Roxette), cut from their upcoming live album, LIVE at W:O:A, out August 2, 2024 via Napalm Records and including a guest performance of none other than German 90s star Blumchen on both songs!
After two European tours with Iron Maiden, participation in the Eurovision Song Contest finals, a #1 charting album, and an almost completely sold out European tour, the band played their first ever mainstage performance at Wacken Open Air in 2023, when they closed the festival day as "deadliners" after Iron Maiden. The set was recorded and will be released as Live at W:O:A, which is "a dream come true", as Chris Harms stated during the show.
The band had this to say, "We went on tour with Iron Maiden, performed with a symphony orchestra at the Gewandhaus in Leipzig, took part in the Eurovision Song Contest Finals, and played the main stage at Wacken together with Blümchen - all within one year. If you realize this, then you truly understand everything about the band. The highest possible dynamics of emotions - this is 100% our way, and we will continue to do exactly that!"
LIVE at W:O:A blends old fan favorites (such as "Drag Me To Hell" and "Loreley") and hits from newer releases, including the title track "Blood & Glitter" as well as the Roxette cover "The Look" from the #1 charting latest studio album Blood & Glitter (Official German Album Charts). Blümchen's legendary version of Paso Doble's "Herz An Herz" is another entertaining addition.
Lord Of The Lost Announce New Member
Lord Of The Lost Take On Billy Idol Classic To Announce Covers Album
Lord Of The Lost Reveal 'One Last Song' Video
Lord Of The Lost Premiere 'Reset The Preset' Video
Journey Fan Scammed Out Of Over $120,000 By Steve Perry Imposter- Def Leppard's 'Pyromania' Dominates Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Rare Eddie Van Halen Guitar Being Auctioned- Bon Jovi's 'Forever' Makes Band History But Not In A Good Way- more
Kenny Chesney Shouts Out Kansas City Chiefs After Arrowhead Stadium Show-Wynonna Judd Plots Short Las Vegas Residency- more
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
Live: Brit Floyd Rocks Phoenix
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Michael Hutchence's 'Lost Recordings' Getting Special Release
Deep Purple Launching North American Tour Next Month
Rick Wakeman Announces The Final One Man Solo Tour
Frank Turner Raises Over $18,000 For Sweet Relief Musicians Fund
Lord Of The Lost Share Live Video Featuring Blumchen
Journey Fan Scammed Out Of Over $120,000 By Steve Perry Imposter
Def Leppard's 'Pyromania' Dominates Stadium Tour Kick Off
Myles Kennedy's Full WRIF Riff Sessions Set Goes Online