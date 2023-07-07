Lord Of The Lost Premiere 'Reset The Preset' Video

Cover art

(Freeman) Lord Of The Lost have revealed a new official music video for the track "Reset The Preset", cut from their #1 charting latest album, 'Blood & Glitter'! After representing Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, the band is more successful than ever: the last shows of their second support tour for Iron Maiden are closing in, and the band's busy live schedule also includes great slots at the main European summer festivals, including Wacken in August and Rockharz Open Air this weekend, while headline shows and their very own LORDFEST festival are selling out fast.

"In line with the song title 'Reset The Preset', we did everything the way we NEVER do it for this video. We put every creative decision of the music video - whether it was clothing, lighting, colors, content, whatever... - into other hands. Namely, into the hands of our tour photographer and cameraman Lennard Schmitt, who has an incredible knack for visually absurd art. So, with Lennard as director, we set every LOTL preset to reset and let ourselves be surprised with this video from start to finish. The result is definitely the most shrill and weirdest piece of visual art we've ever released."

Lord Of The Lost also comment on Eurovision Song Contest: "Thank you, everyone, for this amazing experience! We loved every second of it! So, we're going back to our old lives now and we are looking forward to a most amazing festival summer, many sold out shows and a second tour with IRON MAIDEN!

"Thanks to all of the other artists that we've met on the road to Eurovision - you all deserve all the success and the love, and may all your dreams come true! And last but not least, thanks to EVERYONE on our team: you have helped us to make our dream of Eurovision become reality.

"We leave Liverpool tomorrow, knowing that we couldn't possibly have put more effort, time and love into the undertaking of participating here! And now the big question remains: who will Germany send next year to break the curse? -Chris, Pi, Klaas, Gared & Nik"

Related Stories

Lord Of The Lost Release 'Forever Lost' Video

Lord Of The Lost Release 'We Were Young' Video

More Lord Of The Lost News