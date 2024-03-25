Lord Of The Lost Announce New Member

(Freeman Promotions) Lord Of The Lost's huge "15 Years of Lord Of The Lost" European tour just started in Nuremberg on Friday, revealing a secret kept in silence for quite a long time! Moving forward, Lord Of The Lost will be a six-piece, welcoming long-time crew member and friend Benjamin "Benji" Mundigler as an official band member.
Benji has been part of the band's live and studio crew for the past six years behind the scenes as a guitar tech, backliner, stage manager, and monitor mixer. Now, his career at the side of the stage ends by starting a new exciting chapter as an additional guitarist and keyboard player, debuting as the band's official sixth member this past Friday. Benji already performed with LORD OF THE LOST this past December, when he stepped in at Lordfest for bassist Klaas, who had been struck down by a heavy migraine attack. Benji learned every song on the setlist on bass in 1.5 hours!
Lead singer Chris Harms comments on this decision: "There are so many good reasons why it was long overdue for Benji to officially join us, but perhaps the one most important reason is: we all want it! It just feels right for all of us. And we are proud to have such a great talent as Benji in our band. We already made the decision in autumn 2023, and we are excited to finally present ourselves as a sextet. We are confident that the best fans in the world will welcome Benji with enthusiasm and open arms!"
Having previously toured with Iron Maiden, represented Germany at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest finals as well as played a nearly fully sold-out headline tour and several massive festivals, Lord Of The Lost is currently celebrating 15 years of existence with another fast-selling European tour. In addition, the band has just announced a video edition of their latest studio album, out May 10, 2024. The 'Blood & Glitter (Video Edition)' will be available in A5 Digipak CD + DVD + BluRay format.
15 Years Of LORD OF THE LOST:
26.03.24 CH - Pratteln
27.03.24 FR - Grenoble
29.03.24 ES - Barcelona
30.03.24 ES - Madrid
02.04.24 FR - Paris
03.04.24 LU - Luxembourg
04.04.24 DE - Frankfurt - LOW TICKETS!
05.04.24 DE - Cologne - SOLD OUT!
06.04.24 NL - Amsterdam - SOLD OUT!
17.04.24 CZ - Prague
18.04.24 HU - Budapest
19.04.24 AT - Vienna
20.04.24 DE - Stuttgart - SOLD OUT!
23.04.24 NL - Eindhoven
24.04.24 DE - Berlin
25.04.24 PL - Warszawa
26.04.24 PL - Krakow
27.04.24 DE - Leipzig
BACK TO EUROVISION:
10.05.24 SE - Malmö
Special show one day before the ESC Grand Final
U.S. + CANADA 2024:
13.09.24 US - Baltimore, MD
14.09.24 US - New York, NY
15.09.24 US - Boston, MA
17.09.24 CA - Montreal, QC
18.09.24 CA - Toronto, ON
20.09.24 US - Cleveland, OH
22.09.24 US - Minneapolis, MN
24.09.24 US - Denver, CO
26.09.24 US - Phoenix, AZ
27.09.24 US - Los Angeles, CA
28.09.24 US - San Francisco, CA
FESTIVALS:
06-08.06.24 PL - Gdansk / Mystic Festival
14-16.06.24 UK - Donington Park / Download Festival
28-30.06.24 FI - Helsinki / Tuska Festival
09-11.08.24 BE - Kortrijk / Alcatraz Festival
10-11.08.24 DE - Hildesheim / M'era Luna
14-17.08 24 DE - Dinkelsbuhl / Summer Breeze
24.08.24 DE - Wuppertal / Feuertal Festival
06-08.09.24 DE - Selb / Festival Mediaval (Exclusive Acoustic Show)
29-30.11.24 DE - Weissenhauser Strand / Plage Noire
14.12.24 DE - Hamburg / LORDFEST 2024
