The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

10/10/2023 03:53 PM EDT

The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

(FFPR) Magnolia Pictures will release The Stones And Brian Jones in theaters across the country for a Special One Night Only event, November 7, 2023. Available Everywhere on November 17, 2023.

Featuring revealing interviews with all the main players and unseen archival footage released for the first time, The Stones and Brian Jones explores the creative musical genius of Jones, key to the success of the band, and uncovers how the founder of what became the greatest rock'n'roll band in the world was left behind in the shadows of history.

Directed by Nick Broomfield
Written by Nick Broomfield, Marc Hoeferlin
Produced by Nick Broomfield, Shani Hinton, Marc Hoeferlin, Kyle Gibbon
Watch the trailer below:

