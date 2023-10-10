(FFPR) Magnolia Pictures will release The Stones And Brian Jones in theaters across the country for a Special One Night Only event, November 7, 2023. Available Everywhere on November 17, 2023.
Featuring revealing interviews with all the main players and unseen archival footage released for the first time, The Stones and Brian Jones explores the creative musical genius of Jones, key to the success of the band, and uncovers how the founder of what became the greatest rock'n'roll band in the world was left behind in the shadows of history.
Directed by Nick Broomfield
Written by Nick Broomfield, Marc Hoeferlin
Produced by Nick Broomfield, Shani Hinton, Marc Hoeferlin, Kyle Gibbon
Watch the trailer below:
Rolling Stones' Classic 'Mother's Little Helper' Given Punk Makeover
Rolling Stones Recruit Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder For 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven'
The Rolling Stones Team With Major League Baseball For Special Vinyl Edition
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details
Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more
AC/DC Play First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival- Judas Priest Announce New Album With First Single This Week- Bruce Springsteen- more
Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only
Paul McCartney's Iconic 1972 Wings Tour Bus Heads To Julien's Auctions
Bad Suns Deliver 'Astral Plans'
Mayday Parade's 'Monsters in the Closet' Getting Deluxe Anniversary Reissue
Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever
Ligature Marks Unleash 'Edge Of An Echo' Video
Youth Fountain Share 'Identical Days' Visualizer
END Recruit Heriot's Debbie Gough For 'Thaw' Video