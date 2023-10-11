Singled Out: Suicide Puppets' Death Note

Suicide Puppets are gearing up to release their "Beyond the Veil" EP this Friday the 13th, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the single "Death Note". Here is the story:

"Death Note" was an idea Jonny and Twisty Suicide had been working on for a while. Most of our songs are about serial killers, murder and death. While we use a lot of serial killers for inspiration, they wanted to come up with something a little unique. After some time, they came up with the idea of a serial killer that is part of the band and goes on a killing spree while on tour.

Once we got the song structured, we knew we had to get this song recorded. We reached out to our friend Josh Balz (of Motionless in White Fame) about using his new studio in Wilks-Barre Pennsylvania Legacy Recording. Josh was all for it and wanted to produce the song as well. We spent a full 3 days in studio getting it down. From sunup to sundown, we worked this song out. Josh introduced us to Frank Dormani, a movie composer, that wound up adding the orchestration to the song.

After the song was out of post-production, we sent it out to get reviewed. Ironically enough M&O Music got a hold of it and wanted to release new music for us. We signed with M&O and shortly thereafter we went back up to Legacy Recording to record the rest of the EP. Josh was also the producer behind our new EP "Beyond the Veil" set to release on October 13, 2023.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

