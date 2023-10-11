The Vintage Caravan Stream Live Version Of 'On The Run'

(Napalm Records) Prog rock trio The Vintage Caravan have released one of their classics, "On The Run", in live form, along with a static video! The band's upcoming live album, The Monuments Tour (Live), is out this Friday, October 13, 2023, via Napalm Records, and its second single lures with an acoustic intro that builds up to a catchy melody in the chorus that drives deep inside the listener's head.

After hitting stages at world famous festivals such as Roadburn, Wacken and Hellfest, touring with Opeth, and headlining across Europe and South America, The Vintage Caravan are now gearing up for the release of their very first live album.

Next week the retro rockers will also kick off the second leg of their The Monuments Tour, giving Europe-based fans another opportunity to see their explosive live performance.

With 13 diverse tracks taken from all throughout their discography, these youngbloods from Reykjavik take their fans on a journey of bewitching, guitar-driven classic and blues rock influences. Starting off with the opener of their latest studio album, "Whispers" clearly showcases the band's musical progression without sacrificing their tried-and-true sonic trademark. "Crystallized'' convinces with light blues influences, encircling the listener in enchanting guitar lines and quickly rising to the full extent of its power while evoking anecdotes of retro nostalgia. "Can't Get You Out Of My Mind" is a blistering ride through pounding drums, intense guitar solos and an undeniably catchy chorus, while tracks like "Psychedelic Mushroom Man", taken from their self-titled debut album released in 2011, represent a stunning blueprint in THE VINTAGE CARAVAN's musical universe with unconventional, skillfully created melodies and Óskar's gripping, tranquil vocal power. In contrast, bold drumming merges with fast-paced riffs, enveloping an impressive galloping vortex like on the top-notch rock piece "Cocaine Sally" from their second album, while "Expand Your Mind" takes the listener on a splendid journey. The Icelanders close The Monuments Tour with the soft plugging, atmospheric sound of "Clarity" symbolizing the crowning culmination that showcases the full scope of their capabilities - delivering refreshing 70's-inspired rock with a modern twist!

The Monuments Tour (Live) Tracklist:

1 Whispers (Live)

2 Crystallized (Live)

3 Reflections (Live)

4 Innerverse (Live)

5 Forgotten (Live)

6 Can't Get You Off My Mind (Live)

7 Psychedelic Mushroom Man (Live)

8 Cocaine Sally (Live)

9 Hell (Live)

10 Babylon (Live)

11 On The Run (Live)

12 Expand Your Mind (Live)

13 Clarity (Live)

