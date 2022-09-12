The Vintage Caravan Give Fans 'Hell' Video

Icelandic rockers The Vintage Caravan have released a music video for their new single, "Hell". The track comes from the band's latest studio album, "Monuments".
Singer/guitarist Oskar had this to say about the track, "'Hell' is a personal song about going through a tough time in a relationship but seeing the light in the end of the tunnel that keeps you in that situation but you never reach it.
"It's an interesting song where we experimented with making the main hook/chorus of the song a guitar riff. We Hope you enjoy 'Hell'." Watch the video below:
