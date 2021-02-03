The Vintage Caravan Release 'Whispers' Video

The Vintage Caravan have released a music video for their new single, "Whispers", the first offering from the band's forthcoming album, "Monuments", which is due April 16th.
The group had this to say about the new track, "First single is Whispers! It was one of the first things we came up with for the album. We always try to start our albums in a strong and powerful way and it felt fitting as an opener. Hope you like it as much as we do! Enjoy!!"
They said of the album, ""We are proud to present to you our new album Monuments!! This one has been long in the making and we truly believe this is our best work so far. We went into a legendary Icelandic studio, Hljooriti, during the stormiest season of last winter and tracked non stop for 22 days, working around the clock to get as much done as possible.
"Luckily enough we finished tracking just before the pandemic hit.
Having worked with producer Ian Davenport on our previous album Gateways we were comfortable and inspired to take the album to new heights in terms of sound, feel and songwriting.
"We ended up with quite a diverse set of songs through an interesting and in many ways different process than our usual recording sessions. It was a great feeling to get to experiment more with our sound in so many different ways. We hope you'll enjoy the journey through Monuments!"
Watch the video below:
