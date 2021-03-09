The Vintage Caravan Release 'Crystallized' Video

The Vintage Caravan have released a brand new single and music video entitled "Crystallized". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Monuments," which is due out April 16th.

Vocalist/guitarist Oskar had this to say about the song, "'Crystallized'' is the second single and second track on Monuments. Lyrically, the song is about a man travelling alone in a car through a blizzard in Iceland during a red weather warning. Eventually he loses his way and leaves the car and walks out into the unknown and disappears.

"Unfortunately, these lyrics were inspired by the many people who travelled our dangerous and unpredictable island and did not make it, so this is a warning song of sorts."

He said of the video, "We don't take ourselves too seriously when it comes to videos. We take the music very seriously, but we like funny music videos. Our friends from the rock band Volcanova make a special appearance at the end of the video, they are great!

"We buried ourselves in the black desert sand for a few hours for your pleasure. Enjoy!" Watch the video below:

