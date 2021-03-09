The Vintage Caravan Release 'Crystallized' Video

The Vintage Caravan have released a brand new single and music video entitled "Crystallized". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Monuments," which is due out April 16th.
Vocalist/guitarist Oskar had this to say about the song, "'Crystallized'' is the second single and second track on Monuments. Lyrically, the song is about a man travelling alone in a car through a blizzard in Iceland during a red weather warning. Eventually he loses his way and leaves the car and walks out into the unknown and disappears.
"Unfortunately, these lyrics were inspired by the many people who travelled our dangerous and unpredictable island and did not make it, so this is a warning song of sorts."
He said of the video, "We don't take ourselves too seriously when it comes to videos. We take the music very seriously, but we like funny music videos. Our friends from the rock band Volcanova make a special appearance at the end of the video, they are great!
"We buried ourselves in the black desert sand for a few hours for your pleasure. Enjoy!" Watch the video below:
The Vintage Caravan Release 'Whispers' Video
The Vintage Caravan Release 'Set Your Sights' Visualiser Video
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song- Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity- 87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings- more
Entombed Frontman LG Petrov Dead At 49- Unreleased Original Dio Era Black Sabbath Song Shared Online- The Dead Daisies Launch New Video 'Chosen And Justified'- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Was Told 'Back In Black' Would Never Fly- Motley Crue Frontman Vince Neil's Father Passes Away- The Mars Volta Announce Box Set- more
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering From Brain Surgery- Children Of Bodom's Alexi Laiho's Cause Of Death Revealed- Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released- Zao- more
Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2
Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder
Root 66: 3 Pairs of Boots- Rodney Rice- The Burnt Pines
MorleyView 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold
Black Sabbath Star Gives Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1975 Rarity
87 Never Before Heard John Lennon Recordings Part Of Plastic Ono Band Reissue
August Burns Red Share Cover Of Westworld Theme
Anneke van Giersbergen Announce Darkest Skies Virtual Experience
Crown Release 'Illumination' Video
Maximo Park Postpone Spring Headline Tour To October
Witherfall Stream 'And They All Blew Away' Video