Almost Honest Recruit Crobot's Brandon Yeagley For 'Laughter Of The Deer Owl'

Almost Honest have shared a brand new song called "Laughter of the Deer Owl", featuring Brandon Yeagley of Crobot. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "The Hex of Penn's Woods", which will be released November 24th.
The band had this to say about the new single, "The lyrics of this song are about a creature we created called the 'Deer Owl' who is on the cover of the record. This creature has the head of an owl, body of a deer, wings of a fly and octopus tentacles.
"This creature possesses all knowledge in the known universe. It appears only to people who have lost everything including the will to live. The creature will show them all the secrets of the universe before it ultimately kills that individual.
Back in 2014 I went to see a relatively unknown at the time band called Crobot at the Chameleon Club in Lancaster Pa. This was even before they released Something Supernatural. When we saw them get on stage they put on the best live performance I had seen in my life. They showed me what a live concert could be.
"We had Almost Honest already at this point but we decided to take our live show to the next level because of them. I am truly honored that Brandon Yeagley of Crobot was able to sing on the chorus of this song. It means so very much to me.
"The fact that he is singing a song we wrote is beyond words. We are humbled and lucky."
