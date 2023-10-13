Extreme Debut Video For Six Single Hurricane

(hennemusic) Extreme is debuting a video for "Hurricane", the latest single from its album "Six." "Dedicated to those who are being hit hard from the endless waves of a painful loss," says the band. "We heal as time allows more and more space between those reoccurring, crushing, waves. This is this the storm before the calm."

"Six" was produced by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and recorded in his home studio; the set marks the group's first new full record in 15 years. The project - which was launched with the set's lead single, "Rise" - debuted in the Top 10 in several countries, including the UK, Japan, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Scotland and Hungary.

Extreme have been playing shows on the 2023 Thicker Than Blood Tour; the band will support Godsmack on four US East Coast dates later this month before resuming the series next month in the UK.

Watch the new video for "Hurricane" here.

