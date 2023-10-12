Maneskin To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live Following Sell Out Forum Show

(JRPR) Tomorrow, October 12th, will see Maneskin add another chapter to their fast growing list of national U.S. television appearances, with their second visit to JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - for a performance of their latest hit single "HONEY (ARE U COMING?)."

The track, which has already vaulted to #6 on Billboard's "Alternative Airplay" Chart within just a few weeks (following the trajectory of the bands multiple #1 Rock and alternative singles), is also the first advance release from a brand-new version of their acclaimed #1 album RUSH! entitled RUSH! (ARE U COMING?), due for release on Friday 10th November 2023, and featuring five new songs.

Next up, THE RUSH! WORLD TOUR will complete its North American run with concerts Oct. 13th in Oakland, and Oct. 15th in Vancouver (SOLD-OUT). This will be followed by six major arena dates across Latin America, beginning with a likewise SOLD-OUT date at Mexico City's Palacio De Los Deportes, and then on to ALL SOLD-OUT visits to Australia, Japan, and additional shows in Europe. The RUSH! WORLD TOUR marks the band's second world tour in under a year with more then 100 shows across five continents in 12 months.

After launching their first-ever North American Arena Tour with a 'Triumphant' SOLD-OUT concert at New York's famed Madison Square Garden and repeating the feat at multiple arenas through the tour, Maneskin has now also added to the Rock music history of one of Los Angeles most iconic venues by becoming One of the Youngest Rock Bands in Recent History to Sell-Out The Kia Forum.

In addition to delighting fans with a set loaded with their own growing repertoire of global chart-topping hits, the band also surprised fans and spurred a run of social posts with Rock interpreted tributes to Billie Eilish ("Happier Then Ever") and Kendrick Lamar ("Humble"). These followed other recent tour surprises which have included a birthday remembrance tribute to Amy Winehouse ("Back To Black") at Madison Square Garden and (after meeting music legend Dolly Parton in Nashville), a heart-felt acoustic interpretation of "Jolene" at both their scheduled Municipal Auditorium concert, and a surprise pop-up appearance at revered Honky-Tonk Robert's Western World.

