Mark Tremonti Teases His First Christmas Album

(PFA) With just five months until Christmas Day and the holiday season fast approaching, GRAMMY Award Winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands Alter Bridge, Creed and Tremonti, Mark Tremonti is announcing his first-ever holiday album. Christmas Classics New & Old is Mark's interpretation of nine holiday classics and one original penned song from the acclaimed songwriter himself.

After the success of his interpretation of songs Frank Sinatra made famous on his album Tremonti Sings Sinatra, Mark decided to partner up with the orchestra from that album to work on the holiday album. The album is scheduled for release worldwide on October 27th and is now available for pre-order here.

From the opening horns of "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" to the slow fade of the Donny Hathaway classic "This Christmas," Mark Tremonti showcases the music that was the bedrock of his childhood holidays. Mark's interpretations of songs like "Jingle Bells," "The First Noel" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" find their place among the many great versions that preceded them. "O Holy Night" is one of Mark's personal favorites and finds new life in the inspired arrangement by producer Carey Deadman. Mark also took the time to create his own holiday composition called "Christmas Morning." Piano twinkles as a marching band drum roll picks up the momentum. As if changing from black-and-white to technicolor, horns herald a wonderfully warm picture on the track's finale, "My lady and me will make sure our children believe in the glory of Christmas morning." Christmas Classics New & Old will sit alongside the most-cherished holiday albums and continues to showcase the musical diversity inside Mark Tremonti. Music from the album will be released in the coming months and a teaser video for the holiday album can be seen below with the tracklisting.

The track listing for Christmas Classics New & Old is:

1) The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

2) Jingle Bells

3) The Christmas Song

4) Christmas Morning

5) The First Noel

6) Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

7) Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

8) Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

9) O Holy Night

10) This Christmas

