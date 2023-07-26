Leatherwolf Release 'Thunder (MMXXII)' Video

(MBM) Leatherwolf have announced the release of their latest video and single, 'Thunder (MMXXII)', in support of the forthcoming 'Kill The Hunted' vinyl edition. A powerful remake of their 1989 'Street Ready' classic, 'Thunder (MMXXII)' will be available on all major digital platforms, including the group's Bandcamp on July 25, with the vinyl set for an August 18 release, just ahead of the band's August 23 headline show at the Whisky A Go-Go in West Hollywood CA.

"'Thunder' has always been a strong fan favorite and a song that's been a mainstay in our setlist over the years", says drummer/founding member, Dean Roberts. "Once we started putting together the 'Kill The Hunted' album, we knew we'd likely need an extra track or two for different editions. That's when the idea arose to re-record a few of the old songs, including 'Thunder', with the new band. You know, as much as I like the original versions, I was always curious what they would sound like with today's sonic possibilities. And I think the result speaks for itself - the new 'Thunder' is sounding so much more metal! Keith (Adamiak) is killing it on vocals and giving it that extra edge, Rob (Math) is on fire, and Joel (Hoekstra) put down an amazing guest solo which Luke (Man) will be playing live. So far, 'Thunder (MMXXII)' has only been available as a bonus track on the Japanese 'Kill The Hunted' CD so we're excited to be able to present the track to a wider audience through vinyl and digital."

Leatherwolf recently shot the video for 'Thunder (XXMMII)' at a West Los Angeles facility, helmed by award winning Spanish director Eric Boadella of Nlight Productions whose credits include L.A.Guns, Black Swan, and Revolution Saints.

