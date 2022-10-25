Leatherwolf Deliver 'Kill The Hunted' Video

(Adrenaline) Leatherwolf have released a music video for the title track of their forthcoming new studio album, Kill The Hunted, set for release November 11th.
Kill The Hunted was conceived in 2008 by drummer/producer, Dean Roberts, but not revisited and completed until some ten years later after the band fractured in the wake of a short European tour.
"I starting writing the lyrics in 2018, prompted by what led to the split with our old singer. So the song is very personal to me but it could apply to anybody in a similar situation," reflects Roberts. "The lyrics are really about self-discovery - discovery about all the negative stuff that was around me. And that I had to do something about it and make a change. The second verse, "I can feel the darkness that surrounds me / killing everything that I create / wasteland's rule by death and the forsaken / bind and tie the blood that runs within" speaks to those feelings. In the final verse, the song conveys a more positive, self-empowering tone though. I gotta give props to Rob (Math) and Keith (Adamiak) who helped finish the song in the studio and helped me telling that story to myself. It really made me realize that I needed to move on."
Kill The Hunted, which was mixed by legendary producer/engineer, Randy Burns (Megadeth, Kreator, Helstar) and mastered by Tom Baker (Judas Priest, Motley Crue, Pantera), introduces powerful new vocalist, Keith Adamiak, alongside long-time guitarist, Rob Math, young shredder Luke Man who first joined the fold in 2017 as a touring member, founding member, Dean Roberts, veteran bassist, Barry Sparks (MSG, Dokken, Yngwie Malmsteen), and guitarist/keyboardist, Wayne Findlay (MSG, Slavior, Vinnie Moore), to complete the vaunted Triple Axe Attack. The current LEATHERWOLF live line-up which had its baptism of fire earlier this year at the M3 Festival also features bassist Brice Snyder, on loan from OC thrashers Art of Shock. Watch the video below:
