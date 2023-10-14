Singled Out: Jonny Strykes' All The Way Home

Nashville based musician and producer Jonny Strykes just released a new single called "All The Way Home", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Much like a lot of my songs, "All the Way Home" is a romantic endeavor. The track is about a budding relationship where trust and safety are at the heart of a new romance. I think we all long for safety and vulnerability in relationships, and this song sets that message to a fun and moody uptempo strut. The music always comes first for me as a writer, and I had the opening line "I can walk you all the way home." My co-writer, Allison Emery, took it from there and wrote a story, as a female, from a male perspective. So it's pretty fluid that way. The single's digital B-side "Gimme A Sign" also deals with another romantic scenario in which there is an underlying uncertainty about what the future holds between these two people. It's as if they spent one magical evening together - leaving one of them asking if what they have is "real." Musically, this one has a lot more 90's R&B influence in it. That wasn't intentional from the start, but that's where it ended up. Songs are likes kids; they grow up and become what they are - sometimes beyond our control.

All of my music is recorded, mixed and mastered at Bauhaus Recording studio in Nashville, TN - the home of Rapport Records. My production partner, Frank Delupo, and I produced both tracks and Frank mixed and mastered the songs. As for the video, I had a lot of fun telling the story through the use of AI video rendering. Some of the video is rendered strictly through prompting and other elements are actual video of me prompted through the AI lens. Either way, the result is a fun, psychedelic steam-punk, maritime/mermaid adventure.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Jonny here

