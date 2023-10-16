Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has shared the previously unreleased song, "Manda Bala" online from his 2007 sessions with guitarist John 5 and drummer Gregg Bissonette.
"Manda Bala" came from the same recording sessions that produced the song "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us," that Roth shared back in July of 2022. John 5 spoke about that track during an appearance on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz.
He said, "There's a song that I just can't wait for Dave to release. It's called 'Nothing Could Have Stopped Us' and it's about Van Halen. It's my favorite song that I've ever done with Dave, and it is beautiful.
"I don't know why he's not releasing that one yet. And I just can't wait for people to hear that one. 'Cause it's about Van Halen. It's just absolutely wonderful. I just am really looking forward to him releasing that one."
Stream "Manda Bala" below:
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shows Samurai Skills With Queen Classic
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shares 'The Road To The US Festival' Documentary
David Lee Roth Shares New Recording Of Van Halen Classic 'Atomic Punk'
David Lee Roth Shares New Episode Of The Roth Show
David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Disturbed Announce North American Tour- Eagles Add Farewell Tour Date- more
Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video- New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video- more
Sam Hunt Announces Outskirts Arena Tour- Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Deliver Country Rock Anthem 'Trouble'- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song
Eagles Add New Forum Date To Long Goodbye Tour
BRKN LOVE Cover Gnarls Barkley's 'Crazy'
Crypta Share 'Stronghold' Lyric Video
Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Announce Live on Cloud 9 Tour
Baroness Stream 'Stone (Deluxe)' Album
We The Kings Ink With Emo Nite Founders' Graveboy Records
Taken Days To Get 'Over Zelle Us' With New Single