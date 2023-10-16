.

David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song

10-16-2023

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has shared the previously unreleased song, "Manda Bala" online from his 2007 sessions with guitarist John 5 and drummer Gregg Bissonette.

"Manda Bala" came from the same recording sessions that produced the song "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us," that Roth shared back in July of 2022. John 5 spoke about that track during an appearance on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz.

He said, "There's a song that I just can't wait for Dave to release. It's called 'Nothing Could Have Stopped Us' and it's about Van Halen. It's my favorite song that I've ever done with Dave, and it is beautiful.

"I don't know why he's not releasing that one yet. And I just can't wait for people to hear that one. 'Cause it's about Van Halen. It's just absolutely wonderful. I just am really looking forward to him releasing that one."

Stream "Manda Bala" below:

David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song

