Disturbed Announce Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour

Disturbed have announced that they will be hitting the road with their Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour that will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush.

The 23-date trek will be kicking off on January 19th in Peoria, IL at the Peoria Civic Center and will wrap up on March 3rd in Las Vegas, NV at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The band is launching the tour in support of their latest studio album "Divisive", with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, October 20th at 10AM local time. See the dates below:

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour w/ Falling In Reverse & Plush

Jan 19 - Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center

Jan 22 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

Jan 23 - Green Bay, WI at Resch Center

Jan 25 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

Jan 27 - Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center

Jan 29 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena

Jan 31 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Feb 02 - Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center

Feb 05 - Evansville, IN at Ford Center

Feb 06 - Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

Feb 08 - Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Feb 10 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^

Feb 13 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena

Feb 15 - Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena

Feb 17 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Feb 19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena

Feb 20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Feb 22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena

Feb 24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Feb 26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center

Feb 29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center

Mar 2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*

Mar 3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

*Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date

^non-Live Nation date

