.

Disturbed Announce Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour

10-16-2023

Disturbed have announced that they will be hitting the road with their Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour that will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush.

The 23-date trek will be kicking off on January 19th in Peoria, IL at the Peoria Civic Center and will wrap up on March 3rd in Las Vegas, NV at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The band is launching the tour in support of their latest studio album "Divisive", with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, October 20th at 10AM local time. See the dates below:

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour w/ Falling In Reverse & Plush
Jan 19 - Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center
Jan 22 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
Jan 23 - Green Bay, WI at Resch Center
Jan 25 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
Jan 27 - Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
Jan 29 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena
Jan 31 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Feb 02 - Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
Feb 05 - Evansville, IN at Ford Center
Feb 06 - Toledo, OH at Huntington Center
Feb 08 - Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Feb 10 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^
Feb 13 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
Feb 15 - Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena
Feb 17 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
Feb 19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
Feb 20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb 22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena
Feb 24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Feb 26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
Feb 29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center
Mar 2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*
Mar 3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
*Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date
^non-Live Nation date

