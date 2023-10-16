Disturbed Announce Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour

Disturbed have announced that they will be hitting the road with their Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour that will feature support from Falling In Reverse and Plush.
The 23-date trek will be kicking off on January 19th in Peoria, IL at the Peoria Civic Center and will wrap up on March 3rd in Las Vegas, NV at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood.
The band is launching the tour in support of their latest studio album "Divisive", with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, October 20th at 10AM local time. See the dates below:
Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour w/ Falling In Reverse & Plush
Jan 19 - Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center
Jan 22 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
Jan 23 - Green Bay, WI at Resch Center
Jan 25 - Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena
Jan 27 - Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center
Jan 29 - Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Arena
Jan 31 - Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Feb 02 - Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center
Feb 05 - Evansville, IN at Ford Center
Feb 06 - Toledo, OH at Huntington Center
Feb 08 - Knoxville, TN at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Feb 10 - Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena^
Feb 13 - Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
Feb 15 - Huntington, WV at Mountain Health Arena
Feb 17 - Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
Feb 19 - Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena
Feb 20 - Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Feb 22 - Savannah, GA at Enmarket Arena
Feb 24 - Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Feb 26 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
Feb 29 - Austin, TX at Moody Center
Mar 2 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre*
Mar 3 - Las Vegas, NV at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
*Rescheduled date. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for this new date
^non-Live Nation date
Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor
Jinjer Announces North American Headline Dates
Disturbed's David Draiman Opens Up About Depression and Addiction Struggles
Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1
David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song- Disturbed Announce North American Tour- Eagles Add Farewell Tour Date- more
Portugal. The Man Stream 'Doubt - Mizmor Version' Video- New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video- more
Sam Hunt Announces Outskirts Arena Tour- Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Deliver Country Rock Anthem 'Trouble'- more
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
Box Sets: The Darkness - Permission to Land...Again
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition
David Lee Roth Streams Previously Unreleased Song
Eagles Add New Forum Date To Long Goodbye Tour
BRKN LOVE Cover Gnarls Barkley's 'Crazy'
Crypta Share 'Stronghold' Lyric Video
Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Announce Live on Cloud 9 Tour
Baroness Stream 'Stone (Deluxe)' Album
We The Kings Ink With Emo Nite Founders' Graveboy Records
Taken Days To Get 'Over Zelle Us' With New Single