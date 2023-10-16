Fall Of Earth Forced To Postpone Road To Purgatory Tour

() Fall Of Earth is devastated to announce the postponement of the remaining dates of their "Road To Purgatory Tour" of their native Canada due to an unexpected family emergency.
"We apologize to our fans across Canada, as well as the venues, promoters, and media who supported us on this tour. Out of respect for the band and its members, we respectfully request privacy at this time. Please be assured that Fall Of Earth will continue to be among Canada's most active touring bands, with its existing lineup, and will return to the road as soon as we are able. We love the road and all of you who support us. We appreciate your understanding." - Alex, Brody, Brendan, Myles, & Matt (Fall Of Earth)
The "Road To Purgatory Tour" kicked off on September 8th in Peace River, AB, and headed towards British Columbia, and went East towards Quebec and was to continue to the Maritime provinces for a trek across 9 Canadian Provinces for two months of 40-plus performances that would head back West and wrap up in Saskatoon, SK on November 18th (dates listed below).
REMAINING DATES POSTPONED - Road To Purgatory Cross Canada Tour:
Oct 18 - Clark's Corner, NB - The Hollywood Star Room
Oct 19 - Fredericton, NB - Broken Record Bar
Oct 20 - Saint John, NB - Panic Room
Oct 21 - Moncton, NB - Igloo Beverage Room
Oct 22 - Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub
Oct 26 - Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch
Oct 28 - Guelph, ON - ONYX Night Club
Oct 29 - Peterborough, ON - Erben
Oct 31 - Toronto, ON - Tail Of The Junction
Nov 1 - Hamilton, ON - Vertagogo
Nov 3 - Chatham, ON - USB (Ultimate Sports Bar)
Nov 4 - Barrie, ON - The Queens
Nov 5 - London, ON - Grogette's Living Room
Nov 8 - North Bay, ON - The Fraser
Nov 11 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub
Nov 15 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Centre
Nov 16 - Portage La Prairie, MB - TBD
Nov 17 - Brandon, MB - TBD
Nov 18 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern
