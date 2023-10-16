Fall Of Earth Forced To Postpone Road To Purgatory Tour

() Fall Of Earth is devastated to announce the postponement of the remaining dates of their "Road To Purgatory Tour" of their native Canada due to an unexpected family emergency.

"We apologize to our fans across Canada, as well as the venues, promoters, and media who supported us on this tour. Out of respect for the band and its members, we respectfully request privacy at this time. Please be assured that Fall Of Earth will continue to be among Canada's most active touring bands, with its existing lineup, and will return to the road as soon as we are able. We love the road and all of you who support us. We appreciate your understanding." - Alex, Brody, Brendan, Myles, & Matt (Fall Of Earth)

The "Road To Purgatory Tour" kicked off on September 8th in Peace River, AB, and headed towards British Columbia, and went East towards Quebec and was to continue to the Maritime provinces for a trek across 9 Canadian Provinces for two months of 40-plus performances that would head back West and wrap up in Saskatoon, SK on November 18th (dates listed below).

REMAINING DATES POSTPONED - Road To Purgatory Cross Canada Tour:

Oct 18 - Clark's Corner, NB - The Hollywood Star Room

Oct 19 - Fredericton, NB - Broken Record Bar

Oct 20 - Saint John, NB - Panic Room

Oct 21 - Moncton, NB - Igloo Beverage Room

Oct 22 - Halifax, NS - Gus' Pub

Oct 26 - Sherbrooke, QC - Le Murdoch

Oct 28 - Guelph, ON - ONYX Night Club

Oct 29 - Peterborough, ON - Erben

Oct 31 - Toronto, ON - Tail Of The Junction

Nov 1 - Hamilton, ON - Vertagogo

Nov 3 - Chatham, ON - USB (Ultimate Sports Bar)

Nov 4 - Barrie, ON - The Queens

Nov 5 - London, ON - Grogette's Living Room

Nov 8 - North Bay, ON - The Fraser

Nov 11 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Pub

Nov 15 - Winnipeg, MB - Bulldog Event Centre

Nov 16 - Portage La Prairie, MB - TBD

Nov 17 - Brandon, MB - TBD

Nov 18 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

