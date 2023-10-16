Sammy Hagar Recaps Night Two Of Cabo Birthday Bash Series

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is sharing a video recap of night two of his annual Birthday Bash series at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Two days before his 75th birthday, the Red Rocker opened the October 11 show with Los Tres Gusanos, a revolving trio of players that on this night featured bassist Michael Anthony and Rick Springfield drummer Jorge Palacios playing classic tracks by Hagar, Springfield and Montrose, according to setlist.fm.
The Circle then took the stage with rapper Champtown for a Beastie Boys cover before the group leaned into a mix of Van Halen and Led Zeppelin tunes before closing with some Hagar classics.
Hagar will be honored next year with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The rocker was among a group of more than 30 entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment that were announced as inductees in June by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.
Watch the video recap and fan-filmed footage - including a Led Zeppelin classic - here.
