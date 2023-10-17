Alkaline Trio Deliver 'Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs'

Alkaline Trio have released a music video for their new song "Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs", which is the title track to their forthcoming studio album that will arrive on January 26, 2024.

Nasty Little Man sent over these details: Recorded with GRAMMY-winning producer Cameron Webb at Studio 606 in Northridge CA, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs finds Alkaline Trio stripping its sound down to the skin and bones of its unmistakable sonic spirit, while taking that dark essence to parts previously unknown. Accompanied by the premiere of a fittingly kinetic video directed by Ravi Dhar and featuring pro skaters including Steve Caballero, Chris Cole and more, the album's first single and title track exemplifies its balance of the eerily familiar and the shock of the new. Oh, and there's that song/album title...

"My mom worked for years as an emergency room nurse," says vocalist/guitarist/founder Matt Skiba. "She and her co-workers referred to exceptionally busy nights as 'blood, hair, and eyeballs'. Well, we've been busy making an exceptional record we refer to as Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, too. We approached this new record in completely new ways. We built the songs together, from the ground up, in the same room which hasn't happened since the band started. Usually we start with an idea somebody's already written. This time, we had the unique opportunity to build the songs onto drums recorded at Studio 606 on to two-inch tape using one of the most beautiful-sounding and legendary consoles in rock. It has almost everything to do with how our new record sounds."

Of the "Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs" video, bassist/vocalist Dan Andriano adds, "Sometimes the full circle nature of life is enough to just completely blow my mind... this is one of those times. Skateboarding was my first love, is my favorite sport, and a community through which I was first introduced to punk rock. So when Matt and I read Ravi's idea to combine our music with an homage to the Bones Brigade's 'The Search For Animal Chin' and throw some spooky zombies in there... we both dug it right away. The work Ravi and the entire production crew put in was insane and it shows... So to kick off the release of our 10th album with this super fun video featuring Steve Caballero, Chris Cole, Ace, Corey and Shea is so much more than a dream come true, it's true love. This is not a phase."

In addition to being a darkly shining exemplar of the Trio's signature blend of wry lyrical wit and bittersweet melodic sensibility, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs arrives in a confluence of endings and beginnings-specifically, it's both the first album to be released via the band's new label home, Rise Records, and the last to feature longtime member Derek Grant, drummer on every Alkaline Trio record since 2003's classic Good Mourning.

See below for Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs' tracklist, as well as a full list of upcoming live dates (with support from Drug Church), on which Skiba and Andriano will be joined by veteran drummer Atom Willard (Against Me!, Rocket from the Crypt). "Playing with Atom is so inspiring," says Andriano. "His motor is unparalleled."

ALKALINE TRIO

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs

Tracklist:

Hot For Preacher

Meet Me

Versions Of You

Bad Time

Scars

Break

Shake With Me

Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs

Hinterlude

Broken Down In A Time Machine

Teenage Heart

North American Tour 2024

(DRUG CHURCH supports on all dates)

Thu - Feb 22, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim

Fri - Feb 23, 2024 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Sat - Feb 24, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

Mon - Feb 26, 2024 - Dallas, TX - HOB Dallas

Tue - Feb 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Stubbs

Wed - Feb 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - HOB Houston

Fri - Mar 1, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Sat - Mar 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - HOB Orlando

Sun - Mar 3, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore

Tue - Mar 5, 2024 - Washington D.C. - Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed - Mar 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri - Mar 8, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater and Ballroom

Sat - Mar 9, 2024 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

Sun - Mar 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston

Tue - Mar 12, 2024 - Toronto, ON - History

Wed - Mar 13, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield

Fri - Mar 15, 2024 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sat - Mar 16, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Sun - Mar 17, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Mon - Mar 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

Wed - Mar 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Thu - Mar 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Sat - Mar 23, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Sun - Mar 24, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Mon - Mar 25, 2024 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Wed - Mar 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Fri - Mar 29, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo

Sat - Mar 30, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

