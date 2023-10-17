Alkaline Trio Deliver 'Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs'

Alkaline Trio have released a music video for their new song "Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs", which is the title track to their forthcoming studio album that will arrive on January 26, 2024.
Nasty Little Man sent over these details: Recorded with GRAMMY-winning producer Cameron Webb at Studio 606 in Northridge CA, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs finds Alkaline Trio stripping its sound down to the skin and bones of its unmistakable sonic spirit, while taking that dark essence to parts previously unknown. Accompanied by the premiere of a fittingly kinetic video directed by Ravi Dhar and featuring pro skaters including Steve Caballero, Chris Cole and more, the album's first single and title track exemplifies its balance of the eerily familiar and the shock of the new. Oh, and there's that song/album title...
"My mom worked for years as an emergency room nurse," says vocalist/guitarist/founder Matt Skiba. "She and her co-workers referred to exceptionally busy nights as 'blood, hair, and eyeballs'. Well, we've been busy making an exceptional record we refer to as Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, too. We approached this new record in completely new ways. We built the songs together, from the ground up, in the same room which hasn't happened since the band started. Usually we start with an idea somebody's already written. This time, we had the unique opportunity to build the songs onto drums recorded at Studio 606 on to two-inch tape using one of the most beautiful-sounding and legendary consoles in rock. It has almost everything to do with how our new record sounds."
Of the "Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs" video, bassist/vocalist Dan Andriano adds, "Sometimes the full circle nature of life is enough to just completely blow my mind... this is one of those times. Skateboarding was my first love, is my favorite sport, and a community through which I was first introduced to punk rock. So when Matt and I read Ravi's idea to combine our music with an homage to the Bones Brigade's 'The Search For Animal Chin' and throw some spooky zombies in there... we both dug it right away. The work Ravi and the entire production crew put in was insane and it shows... So to kick off the release of our 10th album with this super fun video featuring Steve Caballero, Chris Cole, Ace, Corey and Shea is so much more than a dream come true, it's true love. This is not a phase."
In addition to being a darkly shining exemplar of the Trio's signature blend of wry lyrical wit and bittersweet melodic sensibility, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs arrives in a confluence of endings and beginnings-specifically, it's both the first album to be released via the band's new label home, Rise Records, and the last to feature longtime member Derek Grant, drummer on every Alkaline Trio record since 2003's classic Good Mourning.
See below for Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs' tracklist, as well as a full list of upcoming live dates (with support from Drug Church), on which Skiba and Andriano will be joined by veteran drummer Atom Willard (Against Me!, Rocket from the Crypt). "Playing with Atom is so inspiring," says Andriano. "His motor is unparalleled."
ALKALINE TRIO
Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs
Tracklist:
Hot For Preacher
Meet Me
Versions Of You
Bad Time
Scars
Break
Shake With Me
Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs
Hinterlude
Broken Down In A Time Machine
Teenage Heart
North American Tour 2024
(DRUG CHURCH supports on all dates)
Thu - Feb 22, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - HOB Anaheim
Fri - Feb 23, 2024 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Sat - Feb 24, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
Mon - Feb 26, 2024 - Dallas, TX - HOB Dallas
Tue - Feb 27, 2024 - Austin, TX - Stubbs
Wed - Feb 28, 2024 - Houston, TX - HOB Houston
Fri - Mar 1, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Sat - Mar 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - HOB Orlando
Sun - Mar 3, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Fillmore
Tue - Mar 5, 2024 - Washington D.C. - Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed - Mar 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore Philadelphia
Fri - Mar 8, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater and Ballroom
Sat - Mar 9, 2024 - Queens, NY - Knockdown Center
Sun - Mar 10, 2024 - Boston, MA - HOB Boston
Tue - Mar 12, 2024 - Toronto, ON - History
Wed - Mar 13, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield
Fri - Mar 15, 2024 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sat - Mar 16, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom
Sun - Mar 17, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Mon - Mar 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis
Wed - Mar 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Thu - Mar 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Sat - Mar 23, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Sun - Mar 24, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
Mon - Mar 25, 2024 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Wed - Mar 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
Fri - Mar 29, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Novo
Sat - Mar 30, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
