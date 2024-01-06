Alkaline Trio Stream New Song 'Versions Of You'

Alkaline Trio have revealed a new song called "Versions Of You". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs," which is set to be released on January 26th via Rise Records.

Bassist/vocalist Dan Andriano had this to say, "From the start there was something really exciting about this one, a raw energy we didn't want to let go. I was playing guitar and showing a part to Cameron, Matt grabbed a bass and created this killer disjointed groove under what became the verse. It felt raw and ferocious, and we knew that's what we had to capture, so that's how we did it when the red light came on."

He said of the lyrics, "It's a song about sorting through the rubble of a broken friendship and realizing there's just nothing there to try and rebuild... that maybe the whole thing was artificial and driven by self-serving motives."

Watch the visualizer below:

Related Stories

Alkaline Trio Deliver 'Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs'

Alkaline Trio Leads Is For Lover Feativals Lineups In CA, MA and UT

Blink-182's DeLonge Pens Open Letter To Matt Skiba

Coheed and Cambria Add Alkaline Trio To Summer Tour

News > Alkaline Trio