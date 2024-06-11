Alkaline Trio Announce Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs The Tour Dates

(Nasty Little Man) Something wicked this way comes... Alkaline Trio has today announced new North American dates for their can't miss Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs The Tour 2024.

Kicking off at the Aztec Theater in San Antonio, TX, the headline dates will see the tortured triumvirate touch down in New Orleans, Buffalo, Milwaukee and more before wrapping up in Newport, KY at the MegaCorp Pavilion.

Fan club presale today at 12PM EST, promoter presale today at 1PM EST and general onsale June 13 at 1PM. Newly announced Blood, Hair and Eyeballs The Tour 2024 dates (Spanish Love Songs and Slomosa supports on all dates):

09/11/24 - San Antonio, TX -Aztec Theater

09/12/24 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

09/15/24 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

09/17/24 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

09/19/24 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

09/20/24 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

09/21/24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

09/22/24 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

09/24/24 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

09/26/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

09/27/24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

09/28/24 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

09/29/24 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

