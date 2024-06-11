Alkaline Trio Announce Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs The Tour Dates

(Nasty Little Man) Something wicked this way comes... Alkaline Trio has today announced new North American dates for their can't miss Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs The Tour 2024.
Kicking off at the Aztec Theater in San Antonio, TX, the headline dates will see the tortured triumvirate touch down in New Orleans, Buffalo, Milwaukee and more before wrapping up in Newport, KY at the MegaCorp Pavilion.
Fan club presale today at 12PM EST, promoter presale today at 1PM EST and general onsale June 13 at 1PM. Newly announced Blood, Hair and Eyeballs The Tour 2024 dates (Spanish Love Songs and Slomosa supports on all dates):
09/11/24 - San Antonio, TX -Aztec Theater
09/12/24 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
09/15/24 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
09/17/24 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
09/19/24 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale
09/20/24 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's
09/21/24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
09/22/24 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
09/24/24 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
09/26/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
09/27/24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
09/28/24 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
09/29/24 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
