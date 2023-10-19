The Matinee Share 'Cut To Pieces' Lyric Video As New Album Arrives

(Cannonball) Vancouver's Americana group of the year The Matinee have just released their 4th studio album "Change Of Scene" to much acclaim, including rave reviews from The Daily Express & The Daily Mirror and airplay from Radio X's John Kennedy. To follow the success, the band have now just unveiled a brand-new lyric video for their stellar classic rock jam 'Cut To Pieces' from the album.

For the new album, The Matinee chose to work with Nashville's Steve Dawson (Matt Andersen, Old Man Luedecke, Birds of Chicago), who insisted on capturing the essence of their performances and the energy of a band that has been connecting on a musical level for so long.

Breaking with tradition, they recorded the songs live off the floor, letting go of the pursuit of perfection. Over the course of nine days, divided into two sessions at two Vancouver recording studios, the band - which also includes keyboardist Georges Couling and bassists Marcus Abramzik and Joseph Lubinsky trading off on duties - set up in the round, and got to work, letting the songs they had nurtured on their road trip speak for themselves.

The result is nine new tracks that showcase The Matinee at their best-listening to their inner storyteller and relaying human moments gleaned from collective experiences that listeners can easily place within the context of their own lives. From the instant classic "Bad Addiction" with its heavy dose of southern soul, to their roll down your windows and sing along driving tune "Road To Hell," and the groovy, car commercial inspired, catchy track "Shake It," Change of Scene, beckons us to join the band on their transformative journey through honest, heartfelt storytelling and simplistic sonic revelry. It stands as a testament to The Matinee's unwavering belief in the power of song and music as vessels for human connection.

At a time when popular music often leans toward the formulaic and the predictable, The Matinee stands strong and true to their craft and the influences of their youth. With 'Change of Scene', the band brings us along with them on this next leg of a 15 year adventure, reminding us of the importance of embracing change in our own lives. It is during these moments of vulnerability that discoveries are made, and the magic we often seek happens right before our eyes.

The band have tasted success in the Americas with growing listenership across streaming platforms, supporting other artists such as Arkells, Corb Lund and The Sheepdogs to name a few as well as picking up a handful of awards across the Country Music industry across America and Canada, though little known fact that three of the group have British mothers so venturing into Europe and the United Kingdom is something The Matinee feel ready for.

