Singled Out: Jiants' Moon Lit

Jiants is a three piece indie/pop band from Toronto lead by ex-professional skateboarder Jesse Landen who are gearing up to release their new album "Tall Tales" on November 10th. To celebrate, we asked Jesse to tell us about the single "Moon Lit". Here is the story:

Moon Lit was the last song I wrote for our new record "Tall Tales". I think in the final hour before the studio I was thinking to myself "we need another single!". Which is a little funny, because now when I listen to the album it kind of seems like I was trying to make them all singles haha. Definitely my most accessible group of songs to date. I think when this song first started coming together I thought it kind of had a blink 182 vibe with the group singing parts. I no longer think that. I actually chopped out a whole verse/bridge that I really liked in the studio just to keep it from dragging on. I'm still pretty happy with that decision.

It may sound like it's about one person but it's actually about dating over a few months throughout a humid Toronto summer where I just felt like I was looking for something that no longer exists. Like there was some kind of memory I was trying to re-live that I couldn't quite put my finger on and certainly couldn't find.

I also remember being really hung up on the lyrics "always searching for the ghost of the you before". Not knowing if I meant the person I thought I was dating at the time or if I was searching for some shadow of my old self. I went over this in my head a million times and I still don't think I have an answer. Either way, this song came together really quick and was recorded just a week or so after making the demo. The writing process isn't always that easy so it kind of felt like a gift.

