The Rolling Stones Stream New Album 'Hackney Diamonds'

The Rolling Stones are streaming their long-awaited new studio album, "Hackney Diamonds", which was produced by Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran).

"Hackney Diamonds" is the first new studio album from the rock legends in 18 years. Ronnie Wood said this about working with Watt on the effort, "Andrew just had the right amount of energy and the right amount of know-how to pull it off"

Interscope Records shared these details: The 12-track album, was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York.

Late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks, "Mess It Up" and "Live By The Sword." "Live By The Sword" additionally features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, "Get Close" and "Live By The Sword'" with piano from Elton John, and "Bite My Head Off" with bass from Paul McCartney.."

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world. Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

Stream or purchase the album here.

