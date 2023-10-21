David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Song 'The Sh*t That Killed Elvis'

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth is streaming yet another previously unreleased song called "The Sh*t That Killed Elvis", that comes from the shelved album he recorded with guitarist John 5 in 2007.
"That Sh*t That Killed Elvis" follows Roth's release earlier last week of "Manda Bala", another track from the session that also included drummer Gregg Bissonette.
Roth mentioned this new track during a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone about the unreleased album project. They asked him if he wanted to play any of the tracks live with John 5 and he responded, "Absolutely. That's what it's aimed at. It's autobiographic. 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar And Grill' is the opening theme song, and it's about an Indiana kid who goes to sleep - think the Wizard Of Oz - and the characters in his life, the butcher, the baker and the newspaper guy, pop out of posters and sing him a song called 'Giddy-Up!' And he finds his way to all the good things in life, having discovered rock in the '60s, and there's a song titled 'Alligator Pants' - yes, I own a pair, I wore them for the last two tours.
"And things go horribly left-of-center wrong, of course, when you sell your soul to the devil, and one of the tunes is called 'The Sh*t That Killed Elvis'. So yeah, it's pretty stellar material." Stream the song below:
