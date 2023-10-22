Interstate Island Deliver 'Brave New World'

(Planetary Group) Interstate Island's new orchestrated pop/rock album Brave New World has been released and is available through most streaming services. Following behind lead singles such as "Grey Wolf", "Mountain", and "All Of Our Lives", Interstate Island return with their fortifying debut.

An organic stew of contemporary, classic rock, and modern pop, Brave New World transports the audience towards a sheen, 1970's landscape. Coming to fruition after being inspired by the classic hits of Electric Light Orchestra, Interstate Island creates something that's nostalgic, yet poised enough to give off its own unique demeanor.

Eddie Andrews, the brainchild behind the project, speaks on the album's meaning: "It's taken from the lyrics of the opening track. Plus, the concept of an ever-changing "Brave New World" (on both macro and micro/personal levels) is touched on in several songs.

Declassified government materials and credible testimonials appear to confirm the existence of intelligent life outside of our own world ("Visitor"), the horror and aftermath of 9-11 changed us forever ("Requiem"), changes in the music industry over the years have had a significant impact on the artistic landscape ("Endless Wire")... also concepts of personal evolution and moving from one life stage to another, which show up in "Grey Wolf", "Other Places", "A Thousand Roads", and "Love Song".

Interstate Island is the studio project primarily inspired by Electric Light Orchestra's classic albums of the mid-1970s. Eddie Andrews, the contrivance of the project, is a singer-songwriter who was introduced to those albums by his older brother roughly a decade after they were initially released. As a boy and into his adulthood, Eddie Andrews remained inspired by the unique marriage of pop/rock and classical string arrangements Electric Light Orchestra so intricately displayed.

A glimpse at Interstate Island's image emerged in 2019, when Andrews met with accomplished producer Matt Wallace (Andy Grammer, O.A.R., Maroon 5, ). After a hiatus caused mainly by the Covid pandemic, Wallace and Andrews were finally able to begin recording Brave New World in 2021. Simultaneously, Interstate Island began to scope out the best fit for a leading string arranger. Since a centerpiece of ELO's work was the way in which they glistened string arrangements over pop-rock tracks, Andrews felt this was imperative to incorporate. This led Andrews to collaborate with Steve Turner, a well renowned arranger who previously toured with Electric Light Orchestra.

From that point forward, the efforts that would become Brave New World began to take form. With the help of a 21-piece orchestra encompassed by members of the Scotland National Symphony and BBC Orchestra, recording of strings began at Glasgow's Assumption Studios in early 2022. After that, mixing by Matt Wallace and mastering by Bernie Grundman Studios was put in motion and soon after completed. Out now, Brave New World, offers a modern twist on classic rock legends in the sonic realm of Styx, Steve Miller Band, and REO Speedwagon.

