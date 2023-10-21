Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Adopt Hero Dog Named After Him

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has reportedly adopted a 6-year-old husky that was named after him after word got out that the dog had helped save the life of a kitten.

Earlier this week the Nebraska Humane Society Facebook page shared the news about the hero husky. They wrote, "It's not very often that our own dogs get a chance to be the hero! When a kitten's life was hanging in the balance, 6 year old husky Bret Michaels stepped up to save the day.

"Yesterday our medical staff was working on a trio of month-old kittens who had been brought in as strays. They were dirty, cold, and covered in fleas. After a much-needed bath, two of the kits were doing well, but the third seemed a little bit 'off'. He was wobbly, weak, and lethargic.

"These symptoms, combined with the state he was in, all pointed to one thing: flea anemia. For adult animals, a flea infestation might only affect a small percentage of healthy red blood cells in the body. But for this tiny guy, the impact was far greater.

"He needed blood - and he needed it now. Cats, like humans, have blood types. Us humans are lucky to have a 'universal donor' type, O-, that can be safely transfused into a person with any other type. Cats, however, don't have the luxury of a universal donor type, and transfusing the wrong blood could have dire consequences. Our kitten couldn't wait for testing to be done to determine a suitable feline donor, but veterinary science has a trick up its sleeve: canine blood can be transfused into felines.

"It's called xenotransfusion, and it's a common practice in cases like this. While it's not a permanent solution, it gave our kitten what he needed most: time.

"Since Bret had bloodwork done just the other day, our vets knew he was a good candidate to donate. Soon after the first round of transfusion, little man started showing signs of improvement. He had a sleepover with one of our vets and now he's resting with his siblings.

"A round of ap-paws for Bret Michaels for being such a calm and brave boy, and to our vet team for their quick thinking. Little man is now on the road to recovery, and Bret Michaels is waiting patiently for his forever family!"

News of the donation reportedly got back to the Poison frontman and he agreed to adopt his namesake dog. The Nebraska Humane Society Facebook shared, "We've got an AWESOME update to share with you all about the fabulous Bret Michaels. As you remember, Mr. Michaels here recently helped save the life of a kitten in need.

"Well, word got around to THE Bret Michaels who loved the story and wanted to chat with us. One phone call later and guess who's gonna be living the rock star life from here on out? That's right! Bret Michaels (the man) is adopting Bret Michaels (the dog)! We can't wait to see how he thrives in his new home, we just hope it doesn't get too confusing when someone tells Bret Michaels to fetch!"

