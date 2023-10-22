Post Profit Tackle Growing Pains With 'Drug Emporium' Video

Post Profit have premiered a music video for their new single "Drug Emporium". The track comes from their forthcoming six-song EP, "Self Defeater", which will be released by Sharptone Records on November 17th.

Atom Splitter shared these details: Visually, it's a youthful romp that will transport you back to those high school afternoons - when you headed for the skateboard and bike ramp as soon as the homeroom bell rang.

Musically speaking, if you dig The Deftones and Quicksand, you'll love Post Profit and their chunky post-hardcore sound. "This song is about the growing pains of growing up in the real world," the band explains. "While there's nostalgia in the music, the lyrics are about moving yourself forward and evolving. And since we're all fans of skateboarding, it only made sense to include it in the video."

Fresh off a spate of dates supporting Nothing More and Dead Poet Society, Post Profit will return to the road and embark on a co-headline tour next month with Silly Goose.

SELF DEFEATER EP TRACK LISTING:

"Karmakaze"

"Self Defeater"

"Cancer Culture"

"Drug Emporium"

"Two Toxic"

"Keep Your Excuses"

POST PROFIT ON TOUR:

WITH SILLY GOOSE:

11/1 - Orlando, FL- Level 13

11/3 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

11/4 - Washington, DC - DC9

11/6 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge (Late Show)

11/8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

11/9 - Ferndale, MI -Loving Touch

11/11 - Columbus, OH - Summit Music Hall

11/12 - Chicago, IL - Cobra

11/13 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill - Duck Room

11/15 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

11/16 - Houston, TX - WHL Studio

11/18 - New Orleans, LA - Parish @ House of Blues

11/20 - Nashville, TN -The End

