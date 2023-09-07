Post Profit Share 'Cancer Culture' Video

(Atom Splitter) Post Profit have shared the video for the new single "Cancer Culture." The video features the Longview, Texas trio - Matt Jackson [vocals, guitar], Nick Hawner [guitar +vocals], and Zach Hicks [drums + vocals] - doing their best TV news broadcast impersonation while having free reign for a day at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in nearby Kilgore, Texas.

The dynamic track highlights Post Profit's undeniably unique musical blend, encompassing all of their influences and proudly displaying where they are as a band sonically. It also touches upon an oft-controversial topic that remains close to their hearts.

"It's all about cancel culture," Matt reveals. "People watch you and wait for you to make the wrong step so they can cross you out. This song was born from our frustration with the feeling of being overlooked and pushed aside, and us trying to overcome that and stay determined in our path."

As for inking a deal with SharpTone Records, the band had the following to say: "We're beyond excited to announce that we have joined the SharpTone family! Their roster is stacked full of bands that we have looked up to for years such as Loathe, Holding Absence, Don Broco, and Boston Manor, just to name a few. We feel right at home with these amazing bands and the welcome we've received has felt more like a homecoming. We're looking forward to working closely with SharpTone on our upcoming releases, and ushering in a new era of rock music alongside the label's very talented and accomplished roster."

Post Profit will be hitting the road, opening for fellow Texans NOTHING MORE this September, with the first show this Friday, September 8 in Nashville. All dates are listed below.

WITH NOTHING MORE + DEAD POET SOCIETY:

9/8 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

9/9 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

9/11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

9/12 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

9/14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

9/15 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

9/16 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

9/18 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall

9/19 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

9/20 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

9/22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

9/23 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

9/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Related Stories

Post Profit Declare 'We're All Monsters' With New Single

More Post Profit News