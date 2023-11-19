.

Post Profit Share 'Two Toxic Visualizer As 'Self Defeater' EP Arrives

11-19-2023
Post Profit

Post Profit have shared the visualizer for "Two Toxic" to celebrate the release of their new six-song EP, Self Defeater, via SharpTone Records.

"With 'Two Toxic,' we wanted to do something different and show a more emotional side with what we call an 'anti' love song," the band says. "Lyrically, it touches on the feeling of being in love, but also highlights the negative effects that often come with it. We put aggressive driving guitars and accents up against gentle delicate moments to resemble that push and pull effect."

The band continues, "We're excited for you all to hear this song and the rest of the EP Self Defeater in its fullness. We've poured our heart, soul, and emotion into it and we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we did creating it for you. Thank you so much."

Fresh off a spate of dates supporting Nothing More and Dead Poet Society, Post Profit are currently wrapping up a co-headline tour with Silly Goose, with much more touring planned for 2024.

Related Stories
Post Profit Share 'Two Toxic Visualizer As 'Self Defeater' EP Arrives

Post Profit Tackle Growing Pains With 'Drug Emporium' Video

Post Profit Share 'Cancer Culture' Video

Post Profit Declare 'We're All Monsters' With New Single

News > Post Profit

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date For 2024- X Japan Star Heath Dead At 55- Foo Fighters Rock Austin City Limits- more

Rolling Stones Share Purple Disco Machine Remix Of 'Mess It Up'- Bon Jovi Get Festive With 'Christmas Isn't Christmas'- Judas Priest 'Trail By Fire'- more

Reviews

Lee Oskar - She Said Mahalo

Rock Reads: Iron Maiden

Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass

Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall

On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon

Latest News

We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date For 2024

X Japan Star Heath Dead At 55

Foo Fighters Rock Austin City Limits

Historic Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For Over $1.5 Million

Neil Young Archives Vol. I: 1963-1972 Box Set Released

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Delivers Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 1,

Gossip Get 'Crazy Again' With First New Album In 11 Years

Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup