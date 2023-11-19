Post Profit Share 'Two Toxic Visualizer As 'Self Defeater' EP Arrives

Post Profit have shared the visualizer for "Two Toxic" to celebrate the release of their new six-song EP, Self Defeater, via SharpTone Records.
"With 'Two Toxic,' we wanted to do something different and show a more emotional side with what we call an 'anti' love song," the band says. "Lyrically, it touches on the feeling of being in love, but also highlights the negative effects that often come with it. We put aggressive driving guitars and accents up against gentle delicate moments to resemble that push and pull effect."
The band continues, "We're excited for you all to hear this song and the rest of the EP Self Defeater in its fullness. We've poured our heart, soul, and emotion into it and we hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we did creating it for you. Thank you so much."
Fresh off a spate of dates supporting Nothing More and Dead Poet Society, Post Profit are currently wrapping up a co-headline tour with Silly Goose, with much more touring planned for 2024.
